This season the Westby cross-country team includes a solid core of runners.

"I think both teams will be competitive; the girls team lost five seniors who were four-year performers, so we will have a hard time replacing these girls," said Brian Huebner, who's in his 26th year of coaching. "(The) boys should see continual growth since we are blessed with six very solid junior runners."

Top returning athletes for the season include Beckett Brueggen ninth, Devin Nedland 14th and Gavin Larson 18th, Lizzy Curtis third and Natalie Miller 13th, respectively, from the Coulee Conference race.

Huebner said the biggest challenges this year are depth and avoiding injuries. This season he's encouraging his team to have patience

The longtime coach expects both the West Salem boys and girls teams to be the top contenders for the conference title. "I think our teams could be runners-up in sectional and both could be top five finishers at our sectional."

In 2022, the girls were runners-up in the Coulee Conference and fourth at sectionals, and were the winners of several meets over the course of the season. The boys were fourth in the Coulee Conference and fifth at sectionals.

The assistant coach is Dave Nelson.

Westby cross country schedule Aug. 24 at Rhinelander