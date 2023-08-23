Viroqua’s boys and girls cross country teams include a mix of returning runners and newer runners.

“As coaches, we are excited about how the season has started for us,” said Scott Benzing, who’s in his 24th year coaching at Viroqua High School. “We have an outstanding group of returning runners who are providing excellent leadership for our newer athletes. We had a large group of talented seniors last year, which will provide a challenge for our younger runners as they will have some pretty big shoes to fill. I feel that our athletes are ready to take on leadership roles on the team, though. I believe that our athletes will continually improve over the course of the season and I am confident that we will see some great performances in the tournament season.” Top returning runners on the girls side include Rachel Diehl, second team all-conference honors and winner of most improved award for the team last season; Reid Brown, two-year letter winner; Rivyn DiPadova, MVP last season, second team all-conference honors; Elizabeth Olson, Coulee Conference Sportsmanship Award winner; Wynne Roberts, two-year letter winner; Kayleigh Ackman, honorable mention all-conference honors; Ava McClurg, one-year letter winner; and Ava Schroeder, one-year letter winner. Top returning boys include Alex Harnish, one-year letter winner, most improved runner award last year; Daniel Cress, one-year letter winner; and Jacob Noble.

The Blackhawks lost nine athletes to graduation: Preston Buroker, four-year letter winner; Miles Daniels, three-year letter winner and MVP last season; Harry Devine, two-year letter winner; Trevor Geary, three-year letter winner; Cooper Gelhaus, four-year letter winner, Coulee Conference Sportsmanship Award winner; Carter Roles, one-year letter winner; Henry Urch, three-year letter winner; Clayton Weston, four-year letter winner, Coulee Conference Sportsmanship Award winner; and Kadience Larry, four-year letter winner.

The longtime coach said the number of returning students is a strength. “We have a good core of returning runners who are ready to step into leadership roles this season. Our younger and newer runners are enthusiastic and determined to make the most of every opportunity. They have a great attitude and are working well together.”

A challenge for both the boys and girls, Benzing said, is filling the roles of the athletes who graduated. “The biggest challenge for the team this season is that we have to replace a large number of seniors who graduated last year. We will be relying on relatively inexperienced runners, but I am confident that they will continue to improve and move the program in the right direction as the season progresses.”

The team will be developing more concrete goals as the season progresses, Benzing said. “For right now, our runners are focused on becoming stronger athletes while being great teammates and having fun.” He said the conference will be competitive. “Competition in the conference has really heated up in the last couple of years. This year looks to continue that trend. I am predicting that we will have a tremendously competitive conference meet. One of our goals this year will be for our athletes to continue improving and to move up in the conference standings.”

In 2022, the girls team finished fifth in the conference and the boys team finished sixth. Brandon Lee is the assistant coach.

Viroqua cross country schedule Aug. 26 at Cashton Invite