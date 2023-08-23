Viroqua High School's football team heads into the 2023 season with more experience.

"We are more experienced. We're tougher, we're bigger, stronger, faster, everything you'd want from a football program," second-year coach Taylor Henry said. "We're moving in the right direction.

Top returning players include Owen Zahm, TE, first team all conference/all region; Oliver Pelock, LB, all conference; Andrew Fassbinder, WR, all conference; Kayden Sullivan, WR, all conference; Benson Mcdowel, WR, all conference; Slade Stackhouse, OL, all conference; and Alex Hoyum, OL, all conference.

When seniors graduated in May, the team lost the following key positions: RB, RG and LG.

What does Henry see as the team's strengths this season? " (A) second season with coaches and system. Everyone has an extra year of experience and skill. We will be good at scoring points."

A lack of numbers in the program, the coach said, will be a challenge. "We are competing against schools with twice as many kids, so competing from a numbers standpoint is our biggest challenge."

Henry said the goals this fall are to compete and continue to strive for 1-0.

Aquinas and West Salem will be the top contenders for the conference title, he said. "We hope to be competitive, finish above .500 on the season and make the playoffs."

The team’s record last year was 1-8.

The assistant coaches are Eric Anderson, Brandon Henry, Chris Zahm, Dan Brown, Carl Zube, Jonah Curley and Nate Noggle.

Viroqua football schedule Aug. 25 Brookwood