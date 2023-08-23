The Viroqua High School girls tennis team welcomes a new coach -- Alex Mazur.

"This year will be a learning year, both for our players and for me in my first experience coaching girls," said Mazur, who co-coached the boys tennis team last year. "Many young players will need to step up into important roles."

"We lost 10 seniors from last year's team, so this year will be key for our young players to gain valuable experience," he added.

Lanie Nemes returns as a senior; she played No. 1 doubles last season, but will move to the No. 1 singles position this year. Jersey Cress, a sophomore, also moves from doubles to singles.

What does Mazur see as the team’s strengths this season? "There’s a great energy and team unity because of their close friendships coming into the sport."

Ten of the 12 girls are freshmen and sophomores, he said. "The race to gain experience for the game will be the biggest challenge to face."

"My goal for the girls this season is to enjoy their experience and take every opportunity to learn from their matches," the coach said.

Luther will be the favorite to repeat as conference champions, Mazur said.

The team’s record last year was 5-11. The assistant coach is Gary Mischler.

Viroqua girls tennis schedule Aug. 24 Logan