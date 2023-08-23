This year Viroqua's volleyball team features talented returners, along with talented underclassmen.

"We are excited and blessed to have a good number of talented returners as well as some talented underclassman," said 17-year coach Katie Schwarz. "We lost five seniors last year and our incoming girls have some big shoes to fill. They have been competing in practice every day for positions and I feel the girls will bring it come game time. We are working to get all the puzzle pieces in the right place but once we figure that out they will be a fun group to watch."

Varsity returners include: Kami Delap (L), honorable mention all-conference; Bryne Swenson (OH), second team all-conference; Trixie Koppa (MB); Hailey Dregne; Whitney Skrede; Regan Cary; and Emma Harem.

Key positions lost to 2023 graduates include Mara Anderson setter, first team all-conference; and Aliyah Fox outside hitter, honorable mention all-conference.

"Commit, Compete, BELIEVE," is the team motto this season. "As a staff we encourage the girls to commit to themselves and their team at every practice and every game to be in the moment and compete to the best of their abilities," Schwarz said. "We took a big step in the right direction last year and we need these girls to believe in what they can do this season."

What does the longtime coach see as the team’s strengths? "I feel that we have a much deeper bench than we have had in previous years. This will not only help us during games when someone might be having an off night but keeps practices competitive. This breeds a great competitive practice environment that pushes the girls to get better every day and fight for their position."

Where are team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges? "We are a young team with minimal varsity experience specifically in the setter position and will look to our more experienced girls to step up and support some new faces in that position at the varsity level."

West Salem is Schwarz's pick as the top contender for the conference title. "I have been coaching a long time and know that on any given night anyone can win. We are working on discipline, focus and determination and I feel we can definitely compete with any team we play in our conference."

Assistant coaches are Haley Ostrem junior varsity and Joe Willis C-Team.

The team's record in 2022 was 12-13 overall and 6-6 in conference (third in conference).

Viroqua volleyballs schedule Aug. 26 at Black River Falls Invite