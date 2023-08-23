The Westby High School football team is heading into the season with a good group of seniors and a good group of supporting underclassmen.

“Overall this year we’ve got a good senior class and a good group of supporting juniors and sophomores,” said coach Andy Hulst.

“We have good team physical strength this year and hope to use that to win the line of scrimmage. Our conference is very tough with West Salem, G-E-T and Aquinas beating us last year but I hope we can close the gap on them this year.”

Hulst is in his 18th year overall coaching high school football and is in his 10th year as head coach. This team has several top returning athletes this season.

“We bring back Rhett Stenslien who is our top returning rusher with 600 yards last year at fullback and DE,” Hulst said. “Anders Stakston returns as a junior who was our leading receiver with around 350 yards receiving. Other key returning players for us would be Joe Ellefson, Brady Mowery, Lucas Bendel, Chase Bendel, Blake Sutton returns from injury and will be our QB this year, and Ryon Berklund.”

Key positions lost to 2023 graduates include Bo Milutinovich QB/DB, Brett Crume TE/DB, Garrett Vatland RB/LB, Ty Nottestad OL/DL and Jack Weninger OL/LB.

What are the team’s strengths this season? “Our physical strength up front I hope is a difference-maker for us and that wins us the line of scrimmage,” Hulst said.

The longtime coach said this season’s challenge is depth. “We need to stay healthy this year and we need to find a replacement for Garrett at HB, as he was an amazing HB but I think Brady Mowery and Joe Ellefson are up for the challenge.”

The 2023 team motto is “Respect All, Fear None.”

Who are the top contenders for the conference title?

“The top teams are West Salem as they have more than double the high school enrollment that we have now at over 615 kids in their high school which makes it hard to compete with them. Aquinas won D5 state last year and will always be good due to their unrestricted recruiting area in La Crosse which is a huge advantage they hold over everyone. We hope to be in the mix somewhere with them.”

The team’s record last year was 6-4; the Norse lost to Belleville in the first round of the playoffs 27-20.

The assistant coaches are Ken Halvorson, John Hamilton, Rob Kirner, Alex Gluch, Justin Brown, Jerad Fleming and Tyler Feirtag.