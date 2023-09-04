The Westby/Viroqua cooperative girls golf team includes several returning varsity players.

“I believe the season this year will be a great season,” said Heidi Hubatch, who’s been coaching on and off four about 15 years.

“We have our returning low scorer in Maddi Fletcher. Elizabeth Colburn, Ashah Roth, Amanda Christianson and Brooklyn Bothe are returning players that have lowered their scores significantly since last year.

We also have Maddy Berg who will be playing varsity this year in the sixth spot who has also improved tremendously since last year.”

Hubatch added, “I am looking forward to Ashah (Roth) and Maddy (Berg) playing varsity as well for us this year.”

The longtime coach said a key position the team lost last year was Elise Martine. “She was my number two last year, but I am looking forward to what Maddi, Elizabeth, Ashah, Amanda, Brooklyn and Maddy will do for our team.”

What are the team’s strengths this season? “Our long game is definitely a strength this year,” Hubatch said.

“The girls do a great job driving the ball and getting good distance on the second shot.”

She said their short game will be the biggest challenge this year.

“Even though most of the girls have been golfing for three-plus years, they are still new to the game and chipping and putting take a long time to master.”

Does the coach have a team motto or goals put forth to the athletes? “’Practice Like You Will Play.’,” Hubatch said. “Goal 1: To improve every day. Goal 2: To have fun working hard. Goal 3: To build a solid team with solid scores for next year.”

Last year the Blackhawks were fourth place in their conference, with total points just below G-E-T.

“The top contenders for the conference this year will be Black River Falls and Westby/Viroqua,” Hubatch said. “I believe we will do pretty well this season.”

Westby/Viroqua girls golf schedule Sept. 7 at C-FC