Westby High School’s volleyball team includes 11 seniors leading a large group of student-athletes.

“We have a very dedicated group of girls and one of the largest groups to date in the high school program,” said Arena Kvamme, who is in her fourth year as varsity coach and in her 15th year overall. “Volleyball has the largest participation number of all the team sports in Westby currently. The players are working hard to improve their skills. We have some key spots to fill from last year, but we feel we have the right group of girls to fill those spots. Each game will present its own challenge and we will make changes to adjust.”

The Norse lost a good share of student-athletes to graduation.

“We lost our biggest number of seniors (14 to be exact) to graduation in 2023,” Kvamme said. “They were great leaders on and off the court. Among those were Coulee Conference and Tribune Player of the Year Right Side Hitter Jayda Berg, Coulee Conference 1st Team Selection Middle Hitter Emily Collins, 1st Team All Conference Outside Hitter Bethany Roethel, 2nd Team All Conference players Outside Hitter Kennedy Brueggen and Defensive Specialist Olivia Nedland and Honorable Mention All Conference Middle Hitter Kenzie Stellner.”

“We have two returning varsity players to the 2023 season,” she said. “Those include 1st team All-Conference Selection Tricia Klum as one of our setters. We also return Kaylee Kirner, another setter in our 6-2 rotation. With them they bring knowledge to the game and will be able to run a smooth offense on and off the court.”

What does Kvamme see as the team’s strengths this season? “Our program as a whole is really doing well with girls that want to play volleyball in Westby. They are under some great leadership with our 11 seniors this year, who bring energy and enthusiasm to the court. We have great team chemistry on and off the court.”

Last year, the team’s record was Coulee 12-0 (first place); overall 33-2.

“Our biggest challenges are going to be able to push ourselves out of the shadows of last season’s success and make our own success this season,” Kvamme said.

“Control the Controllables to play one serve at a time” is this year’s motto. “By controlling what we can control, our effort, attitude and communication, and playing the game one serve at a time we will be able to be successful this season.”

Kvamme said the expects West Salem and Viroqua to be tough competitors.

“I think Westby Volleyball has great potential and will be able to hold our own among the teams in the Coulee Conference,” Kvamme said. “West Salem will always be a tough battle for us to fight mentally. Viroqua always gives us a challenge due to the nature of our rivalry. It really depends on who is able to keep their serves in the court and get to 25 first.” Todd Ihrcke, Brenda Konrad, Leah Thurin and Jess Hendrickson are the assistant coaches.

Westby volleyball schedule Aug. 23-24 at Omni Center Invite