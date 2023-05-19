Law enforcement officers from throughout Vernon County and members of the public remembered fallen officers from not only the county, but also from Wisconsin and the nation.

The annual Vernon County Law Enforcement Memorial Service was held on the grounds of the sheriff’s office, Tuesday, May 16.

Chaplain Don Ehler and Sheriff Roy Torgerson gave the welcome, following the presentation of the flags by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard Unit, along with Chief Patrick Clark of the Hillsboro Police Department, Investigator Jeff Walbrun of the Viroqua Police Department and Chief Jason Leis of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Police Department.

Ehler said there are more than 800,000 sworn law enforcement officers now serving in the United States. “It’s still not enough, as 1.16 million violent crimes occur annually.” He said 2,633 officers have died in the line of duty during the past 10 years, an average of one death every 55 hours or 234 per year.

Torgerson remembered the county’s fallen officers – Deputy Sheriff Bobbie W. Dickson, Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, who was killed when his squad car was struck head-on by a vehicle that lost control in a curve near Readstown on Aug. 8, 1986; Chief Michael G. Cook, Viola Police Department, who was involved in a one-vehicle accident while responding to an emergency call on Nov. 24, 1976; and Officer Curtis Starry, Viroqua Police Department, who was killed when his squad car was struck by a semi tanker truck; both vehicle burst into flames upon collision on March 13, 1953.

Torgerson also honored the 2022-23 fallen officers in Wisconsin. “Last year there were zero officers killed in Wisconsin,” he said. “Unfortunately we are already at four.”

He honored Police Officer Peter E.C. Jerving of the Milwaukee Police Department who died in the line of duty on Feb. 7, Police Officer Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department who died on April 8, Police Officer Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department who died on April 8 and Deputy Sheriff Kaitie Leising of the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office who died on May 6.

“May these officers rest in peace,” Torgerson said.

Ehler read the poem, “Gone, But Not Forgotten.” “We all agree law enforcement is facing the darkest hours in history … there is hatred … With your presence here you are saying you support law enforcement.”

Guest speaker Steve Michaels, district administrator at Westby Area School District, told the officers they work they do is noble and they are on the front lines encountering, helping and working with people who have mental health problems.

“Who’s looking out for you? Who’s watching out for you? Your brothers and sisters who work at your side and your families,” he said. “I appreciate what you go through.”

Michaels said three things come to mind when he considers who signs up to become law enforcement officers and why -- love for fellow human beings, compassion and a call to service.

He also acknowledge the sacrifices officers and their families make. “You miss dinners, sporting events, you come home late and leave early … it’s not lost on me how much you sacrifice.”

Michaels said the officers speak well of their profession. “Many thanks for what you do. I want you to know there are many cheering for you in our community.”

Music was provided by Deb Easterday, Mike Christianson and Janet Moe. Westby students Ada Tuzsynski and Abby Leis played Taps. Pastor Alan Tripp, retired, Burr-Wesleyan Church, Hillsboro, read scripture and offered a prayer.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed public law 87-726 designating May 15 as a Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week. The law was amended by the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, Public Law 103-322, signed by President Bill Clinton, directing that the flag of the United States be displayed at half-staff on all government buildings on May 15 each year. While the actual dates change from year to year, National Police Week is always the calendar week beginning on Sunday, which includes May 15.