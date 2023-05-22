Memorial Day, which was first observed May 30, 1868, is the day set aside to honor men and women who died while serving in the United States military.

This year Memorial Day is Monday, May 29, and once again communities will be holding services in honor and memory of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Viroqua

The city’s observance begins at 9:45 a.m. with a rifle salute and Taps at the Pioneer Cemetery located on Rock Avenue. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Viroqua City Hall and ends at the Viroqua Cemetery. Keith Yahn is the parade marshal.

A program will be held at the cemetery immediately following the parade. The program will include main speaker Steve Thompson, commander of Viroqua VFW Post 3032, the Viroqua High School band, readings and master of ceremonies Pete Swanson, commander of Viroqua American Legion Post 138.

Coon Valley

Coon Valley American Legion Post 116 will conduct military rites at six local cemeteries.

Honor guard members will assemble at the Coon Valley Legion Hall at 7 a.m. and then proceed to the following cemeteries:

Koethe Cemetery, 7:30 a.m.;

Trinity Church, Mormon Coulee, 7:45 a.m.;

St. Joseph Ridge Church, 8 a.m.;

North Ridge Cemetery, 8:30 a.m.;

Bethany Church, Esofea, 9:30 a.m.;

Coon Valley Lutheran Church, 10 a.m.

At 10:30 a.m. there will the parade down Central Avenue from the post office to the Coon Creek Veterans Memorial where the Memorial Day observance program will be held. Participating will be the Coon Valley American Legion, the Chaseburg American Legion, and the Coon Creek VFW. The Westby High School Band and Middle School Band will also participate.

The main speaker this year will be Jim Muncsh of rural Coon Valley.

Originally from Indiana, Muncsh's family moved to Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, where he graduated high school. He is a graduate of Purdue University with a degree in agriculture and business management. He became an officer in the U.S. Army through the ROTC program at Purdue. He served in Europe during and after the Berlin Crisis. Munsch left active duty and moved to La Crosse to work for the Trane Company International Division. And he became the Commanding Officer of Army Reserve Engineer Company in Onalaska for six years.

With his commitments with the army, Trane Company and other business ventures, he has lived in Europe and Japan, and traveled extensively in Africa, Europe and Asia.

He moved to his farm in Coon Township in 1978 and converted it to a pastured beef operation, and has a consulting practice in specialty farming enterprises.

Jim and Phyllis, his wife of 55 years, enjoy living in the Coon Valley area with their daughter, grandchildren, and now great-grandchildren. Jim has been a member of the Coon Valley American Legion Post for 43 years.

Following the program, the Coon Valley American Legion Auxiliary will serve lunch in the Legion Hall.

Readstown

The village’s service will take place in the Readstown/Town of Kickapoo Advancement Building at 9 a.m.

The Memorial Day address will be given by Leanne (Granger) Newman of the Woman’s Relief Corps. Other speakers include Ella Zelhofer presenting her winning Americanism essay and Vicki Joholski-Groom reading “Come Visit My Grave.”

The Readstown Area Historical Society will present the honor roll, and American Legion Auxiliary Post 447 members will lay the wreaths. Musical selections will be performed by the Kickapoo Middle School choir under the direction of Kathryn Miller, and the Kickapoo Middle School band, under the direction of Greg Smith. A rifle salute and Taps will be conducted by Hamilton Harris Post 447.

Viola

The program will be held at the Viola Cemetery at 11 a.m. In case of rain, it will be held in the Kellogg Shelter or the community building.

The guest speaker will be James “Jimmy” Schweitzer, USN, retired. Other speakers include Ella Zelhoff, a fifth-grader at Kickapoo Elementary School presenting “Remember the Wounded Warriors,” Vicki Joholski Groom reading “Come Visit My Grave.” Taps will be played by Bill Doolan.

Other participants in the program include Badger Boy and Girls State participants, Jeff Wendorf, Viola United Methodist Church, members of Hamilton Harris Post 447 and the Kickapoo High School/Middle School choir and band.

La Farge

La Farge VFW Post 9075 will host the village’s Memorial Day observance in the high school gymnasium at 10 a.m.

Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson will be the guest speaker. The high school band, directed by Karen Fowell, will provide music.

De Soto

De Soto VFW Post 8123 will be conducting services at the following cemeteries:

De Soto, 9:30 a.m.;

Walnut Mound, Retreat, 10 a.m.;

West Prairie, 10:30 a.m.;

Rising Sun, 11 a.m.;

Freeman Lutheran, 11:30 a.m.;

Ferryville, noon.

Westby

The Westby American Legion and VFW will conduct ceremonies at the following cemeteries and locations:

Our Savior's on Saugstad Road, 8:15 a.m.;

Vang Lutheran on Vang Road and Hwys. 14/61, 8:30 a.m.;

Skogdalen Lutheran, Timber Coulee, County Hwy. P, 8:55 a.m.;

North Coon Prairie, Sunrise Road, 9:15 a.m.;

Norseland Nursing Home, 9:30 a.m.;

Westby Veterans Memorial, 9:40 a.m., where a short service will be held;

Coon Prairie, Coon Prairie Road, 10 a.m.;

United Methodist Church, East Ridge Road and Quarry Road, 10:20 a.m.;

Bethesda Lutheran, East Ridge Road and Bethesda Road, 10:35 a.m.;

Bloomingdale, at the intersection of Church Street and Co. Hwy. S, 11 a.m.

Sugar Grove, intersection of County Hwys. P and D, 11:15 a.m.;

Dell Methodist Church on Bloomingdale Road, 11:40 a.m.

Salem Ridge Methodist Church, 12:10 p.m. followed by lunch at the church.

Soldiers Grove

Members of William Scoville American Legion Post 220 will hold a ceremony at the village park’s veterans’ memorial at 11 a.m., where Jeff Olson will be the guest speaker. Dinner will be served at the Soldiers Grove American Legion Hall at noon.

Memorial Day meals

Several organizations are serving meals to commemorate the day.

The Our Savior's Cemetery Association will be hosting a freewill pancake breakfast in the heart of the Our Savior's Cemetery on Saugstad Road just outside of Westby from 7 to 8:30 a.m. A meal of pancakes, sausages and cheese curds will be served, with a break for the rendering of honors by the local American Legion and VFW. Serving will then resume until all are served. All contributions received will go entirely toward the upkeep, expenses and beautification of the historic cemetery. The two projects for this year are landscaping and completing the shelters.

New Hope United Methodist Church, E2290 State Hwy. 82, Red Mound, will serve a freewill pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. The menu includes plain or blueberry pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy and applesauce. There will also be a bake sale.

Women of faith, Faith United Methodist Church, S3297 Salem Ridge Road, La Farge, will be hosting their annual Memorial Day dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the food is gone. The menu includes chicken and noodles, beef and noodles, salads, beans, bread, desserts and beverages. Adult meals are $12, children 7-12 are $7, and children 6 and under eat for free. The meal has been a tradition for more than 100 years. Women of faith will also have raffle tickets available for their raffle drawing, which is July 15.