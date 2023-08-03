August is the month that rolls us into the big produce weeks of summer. Ferryville Farmers Market, located at Sugar Creek Park, Hwy. 35 (open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), is bursting out with great green beans, lettuces, beets, kohlrabi, broccoli and of course, sweet corn is starting to come in. Tomato season is here too and it is always time for Larry Wilson’s wonderful popcorn.

Bob Jelinek offers his own maple syrup, jalapeno pepper jam and wild berry jams and jellies. Alyce Salmon always has such wonderful pies, garden produce and bakery to tempt the appetite for sweet treats. Amish quilts are shown, along with cinnamon rolls, homemade breads and pies. Yard art by Hurda Kountry Krafts is another great display. These are the flowers that show off your garden and never need weeding or watering. Of course, Larry Hurda has designed another turkey from horseshoes and files he found at auctions over the winter, plus he has a spectacular hummingbird.

Wonderstate coffee is at the Market Tent and is complimentary while it lasts. Driftless is the brew that is the market favorite.

Make Saturday, Aug. 5 your market day stop and visit anytime from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to shop the vendor tables and enjoy the produce of summer.