Fall Fest will be held at the Ferryville Farmers Market, Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fall Fest features many vendors, both seasonal and new, providing a great variety of items, including fresh produce in season, homemade bakery goods, canned goods, antiques, wood crafted toys, and Amish quilts and baskets, among other merchandise. The is a “Makers Market." Enjoy free Driftless Brew coffee and stroll the market.

Vendor registration in advance or day of event. A fee for registration is required. For more information, reach out to Janelle Anderson, market manager, at Janelleanderson79@yahoo.com or 715-216-1411.