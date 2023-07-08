River River Bluff Daze will be held in Ferryville, Saturday, July 22
All events are free, and the schedule is as follows:
- 8:30 a.m.—Join Joanne White for a nature hike on the Sugar Creek Bluff Natural Area. Meet at the Ferryville Boat Landing at 8:30 a.m. and carpool to the trailhead. Hikers will see birds, wildlife and wild flowers on the gradual 1.5 mile round trip to the scenic overlook. This hike is sponsored by the Ferryville Tourism Council.
- 9 a.m.—Farmer’s market opens at Sugar Creek Park. This will be the site of Amish goods, produce, crafts, quilts, bird houses, yard ornaments, jams and jellies, and a variety of products. Free coffee while it lasts. There will be live music by the Guthries, too. Transportation between Sugar Creek Park and the Ferryville Community Center for the tractor pull will be available via tractor and wagon.
- 11 a.m. sharp—The 16th annual Rueben Knutson Antique Tractor Pull hosted and organized by the Ferryville Antique Tractor Association begins outside of the Ferryville Community Center. Rain date for the tractor pull only is Sunday, July 23. There are 27 weight classes for the pull. New antique classes have been added. To register, go to www.ferryvilletractor.com. A raffle will be held all afternoon as well with a wide variety of prizes.
- 10 a.m.—Food. Coffee and donuts. Authentic Chicago Style Vienna Beef hotdogs and Italian beef sandwiches will be available inside the community center and are sponsored by the Freeman Lutheran Church Men’s Group. Adult beverages will be sold in the fire station by the Ferryville Fire Department and Emergency First Responders.
- 4:30 p.m.—Activities move downtown to the restaurants with food and drink specials.
- Dusk—Fireworks will begin. They will be shot off from a barge off the river bank in the middle of the village. The fireworks will be put on by Mike and Roberta Callaway and the staff of Cheapo Depot. These are sponsored by the Ferryville Vision and Promotion Board from donations collected in 2022 from the entire community.
For more details, go to facebook.com/ferryvillewi or www.visitferryville.com.