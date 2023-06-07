Ferryville Tourism Council is announcing the first of its Chautauqua Summer Series for 2023. “Country School Days” will be presented Wednesday, June 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Ferryville Village Hall.
The presenter will be Larry Scheckel, a retired secondary science teacher from Tomah, Wisconsin. Scheckel grew up one of nine children in southwest Wisconsin, and he attended Oak Grove School for eight years. This one-room school led to his 2021 book on daily life in this long-gone school community. Attendees will learn about the importance of this school to the rural community and what memories he holds of the educational foundation he received there. The number of one-room schoolhouses is definitely fading, so this will be a special program of important recollections from Scheckel. He has presented once before on his book about the Clara Olson murder of 1926. He and his wife, Ann, will bring some of his books to sell as well.
Ferryville’s Chautauqua Summer Series is designed to provide educational and entertaining programs for the community. Three programs are set up each summer. Others in the series this year include July 12, Larry Quamme “History of the Hauge Norwegian Church,” and Aug. 9, Armund Bartz, Wisconsin DNR, “Driftless Region.” All programs are held in the Ferryville Village Hall at 6:30 p.m. and last about an hour. Refreshments will be served. For additional information, please check the Ferryville Tourism Council’s Facebook page or call Joanne at 319-240-5692.