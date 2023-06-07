The presenter will be Larry Scheckel, a retired secondary science teacher from Tomah, Wisconsin. Scheckel grew up one of nine children in southwest Wisconsin, and he attended Oak Grove School for eight years. This one-room school led to his 2021 book on daily life in this long-gone school community. Attendees will learn about the importance of this school to the rural community and what memories he holds of the educational foundation he received there. The number of one-room schoolhouses is definitely fading, so this will be a special program of important recollections from Scheckel. He has presented once before on his book about the Clara Olson murder of 1926. He and his wife, Ann, will bring some of his books to sell as well.