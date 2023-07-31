Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the arrest of Kayla J. Fortney, 30, of Gays Mills. Fortney, a former Vernon County employee, was taken into custody on Thursday, July 27, by the Viroqua Police Department following a six-week investigation led by Viroqua Police into reports Fortney embezzled county funds.

Fortney was booked into the Vernon County Jail for theft greater than $10,000. She appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court on Friday and was released on a $5,000 signature bond. Formal charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney. She is due back in court on Sept. 6 at 8:30 a.m.