The monthly free community meal will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, Monday, July 24, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

This month members of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Viroqua will be preparing and serving the meal. To receive more information or to volunteer at the meals, contact Sue Heitman at cometosuppermeal@gmail.com.

Come to supper, bring your family and friends and enjoy the meal served by Immanuel Lutheran Church volunteers. All are welcome.