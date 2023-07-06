Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve is hosting its fourth annual garden walk featuring seven gardens in Viroqua, Saturday, July 15, from 3 to 7 p.m.
Tickets are $15 to visit all gardens and are available online at www.kickapoofriends.org or at the KVR Visitors Center. Participating garden addresses and map will be emailed upon purchase of your ticket. In addition, tickets will be sold on July 15 at the Viroqua Farmers Market. These sales will be cash or check only and the garden addresses and map will be given with purchase.
Come enjoy the beauty of the gardens and support the Kickapoo Valley Reserve.