The Friends organization will be hosting their annual event inside the library during the month of October. Currently donations of handmade items to include in the auction are needed. Items being accepted are handmade hats, mittens, socks, quilts, afghans, toys, wall hangings, seasonal décor, table runners and more. Items may be dropped off now through Sept. 18 inside the Friends Bookstore at McIntosh Memorial Library. All funds raised from the silent auction will be used by the organization to support programs and special projects at the library.