A Gays Mills man has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 7th offense.
According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region Tomah Post, Lawrence W. Nelson, 58, was arrested Saturday, May 27.
A trooper conducted a traffic stop in Gays Mills at Hwy. 131 and Blue Bird Lane on a vehicle for speeding. Upon contact with the vehicle and driver, the trooper observed signs of impairment with the driver. Standardized field sobriety tests were conducted, and the driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated - 7th offense. The trooper transported the driver to the Crawford County Jail.