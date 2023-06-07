Vernon County Dairy Promotions invites you to attend the 2023 Dairy Breakfast on the Farm, Saturday, June 10, serving from 7 to 11 a.m. This years hosts are Gerald and Connie Vesbach and family. This is a great family event designed to educate and entertain you and also support and promote the Vernon County Dairy farmers and dairy industry.

The Vesbach farm is a true family farm, purchased in 1976 by Gerald’s father Walter. Gerald took over the farm in 1978. Gerald and Connie were married in 1981 and have raised their three boys — Phillip, Kyle and Trent on this farm. Trent is continuing the family farming tradition 47 years later, farming full-time alongside his father. The farm mostly has Jerseys cows, along with some Brown Swiss that have been added throughout the years. Gerald and Connie also raise beef cattle on the farm. Crops grown on their farm include both organic and conventional.

The menu includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, yogurt, cottage cheese, ice cream, juice, milk and coffee – again this year a steak breakfast option will be offered. Cost is $4 for kids (10 and under), $8 for adults and $12 for the steak breakfast.

A program begins at 9 a.m. In addition, there will be a live radio broadcast all morning, door prizes, kids activities including games, a petting zoo and farm education. This is sure to be a fun, family event and will be enjoyed by folks of all ages.

The farm is located on Hwy. 82 at S7303 in Franklin Township near Liberty Pole. Free parking and bus rides will be available at the Vernon County Fairgrounds in Viroqua from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Parking is limited at the farm, and the park and ride option is encouraged.