Hannah Altimus is the new Community Development Extension Educator for the Vernon County UW-Extension Office.

Hannah was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa, and is a 2014 graduate of Iowa State University where she double majored in public relations and political science, earning a Bachelor of Science. After spending some time working in higher education, both public and private, Hannah transitioned her career development into the construction, trades and food safety industries working for the Iowa Concrete Paving and Ready-Mix Associations, as well as the International Association for Food Protection.

Feeling the call back to education, she went on to complete her master’s degree in education from Grand Canyon University in 2020. After spending some time in the K12 system working with students with development social skills barriers in Texas, Hannah decided to continue working in the education realm and expand such work into the area of workforce development. Before coming to the Extension Office, Hannah worked for the Western Wisconsin Workforce Development Board serving eight counties in Western Wisconsin, including Vernon County. She has an extensive background working within communities to build partnerships, collaborate with existing organizations, and funnel opportunities for growth and success in order to serve the people in those communities. Hannah looks forward to bringing that same passion to build, collaborate, and serve the communities within Vernon County in her new role.

Calling Westby her home for the last two years, Hannah, her four-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Eva, and her mother, Amelia, love to enjoy the sunsets, the star-filled skies at night, and make memories by going on adventures whenever they can. According to her daughter, Eva, together they make the three musketeers. They are blessed to get to learn about the rich history, the people, and cultures of the area and surrounding. Westby and Vernon County are truly home to them, and they couldn’t be happier to live is such a beautiful, serene area.