The featured presenter will be longtime Ferryville resident, Larry Quamme. His Norwegian heritage and his family’s roots in Crawford County dating back to 1870 have led him to take a very active interest in the history of the Hauge Norwegian Lutheran Church on County B in rural Ferryville. The Hauge movement began in Norway, and it was brought here by the immigrants who settled in southwest Wisconsin. If you want to know more about how this happened, why it is no longer an active church, and find out information about the existing structure, you won’t want to miss Quamme’s presentation. Refreshments will be served.