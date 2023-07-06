The Ferryville Tourism Council will host the second program in its Chautauqua Summer Series in the Ferryville Community Center, Wednesday, July 12, at 6:30 p.m.
The featured presenter will be longtime Ferryville resident, Larry Quamme. His Norwegian heritage and his family’s roots in Crawford County dating back to 1870 have led him to take a very active interest in the history of the Hauge Norwegian Lutheran Church on County B in rural Ferryville. The Hauge movement began in Norway, and it was brought here by the immigrants who settled in southwest Wisconsin. If you want to know more about how this happened, why it is no longer an active church, and find out information about the existing structure, you won’t want to miss Quamme’s presentation. Refreshments will be served.
The third and final program on the summer series will be Armund Bartz from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources speaking about the uniqueness of our Driftless Region. His presentation will be Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m.