BOYS GOLF

Monday, May 22

VIROQUA — The Westby/Viroqua co-op boys golf team won the WIAA Division 2 Westby regional at Viroqua Hills Golf Course while shooting 355, beating out second-place River Valley by 15 strokes Monday.

The co-op also came away with the best individual score as sophomore Brooks Hoffland’s 71 for the day made him the regional medalist.

Prairie du Chien grabbed fourth place at 386, putting it through to a home sectional next week. Blackhawks senior James Reilly finished second after shooting 74.

West Salem missed out on making the sectional as a team, finishing fifth two strokes back of Prairie du Chien. Panthers sophomores Logan Oldenburg and Kyle Hehil each qualified as an individual, shooting 80 and finishing in a three-way tie for eighth.

Aquinas finished ninth (413) with sophomore Matthew Rabindra having its best finish in a tie for 11th (93).

BASEBALL

Monday, May 22

Nonconference

Aquinas 6, Viroqua 1

The Blugolds (18-2), ranked second in Division 3 by state coaches, rode a one-hit performance by starting pitcher Will Deets to a home win over the Blackhawks (16-7).

Deets struck out five batters over five innings of work with the lone run scored by Viroqua being unearned. Eddie Peters went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBI. Tanner Peterson had an RBI double for Aquinas.

Myles Frye, who also pitched for the Blackhawks, had Viroqua’s lone hit and run of the game.

Tuesday, May 23

Nonconference

Viroqua 6, Royall 2

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (17-7) brought an end to a two-game losing streak by scoring six times in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Cooper Gelhaus was 2 for 3 and drove in two runs for Viroqua, which allowed a run in the top of the sixth to go into a 2-0 hole.Myles Fry, Casey Kowalczyk, Connor Mathison and Ben Zahm also drove in a run each for the Blackhawks in the sixth. Kowalczyk was also 2 for 3 with two doubles.

Tyler Quackenbush pitched a complete game for the Blackhawks and struck out 10. He walked two and allowed seven hits while yielding two earned runs.

Westby 8, Cashton 6

CASHTON — The Norsemen benefitted from a six-run fourth inning to take care of the Eagles.

Gavin Larson went 3 for 3 with two RBI, and Blake Sutton was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Westby, which held off a two-run Cashton rally in the bottom of the seventh.

Connor Butzler and Jack Kleba had two hits apiece for the Eagles.

Thursday, May 25

WIAA regional quarterfinals

Division 3

Westby 9, Nekoosa 2

WESTBY — The sixth-seeded Norseman (12-14) took care of Nekoosa at home, setting them up for a regional semifinal meeting Tuesday at third-seeded Viroqua.

Division 4

Brookwood 10, De Soto 9

BROOKWOOD — Even Klinkner went a perfect 3-for-3 with two RBIs for the seventh-seeded Falcons (9-12) to edge out the 10th-seed Pirates (7-12) to start the postseason.

Jackson Cunitz (2-for-3, double), Braeden Posch (2-for-3) and Tim Dewitt (2-for-4) each had an RBI a piece for Brookwood. Posch pitched 6 2/3 innings, collecting four strikeouts.

Evan Koch of De Soto went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Conference

Viroqua 4, Onalaska Luther 1 (at Luther)

TRACK & FIELD

Monday, May 22

WIAA Division 2

Portage regionals

PORTAGE, Wis. — Freshman Alana Christianson won the girls 100 hurdles (16.56) and 300 hurdles (50.17) for Viroqua. Christianson won the 400-relay with sophomore Reid Brown, junior Hailey Dregne and senior Linnea Peterson in 4:20.66.

On the boys side, sophomore Isaac Pratt qualified for four events in total. Pratt finished in the top four in the triple jump, long jump, 200-relay and 400-relay.

Thursday, May 25

McFarland sectional

MCFARLAND, Wis. — Prairie du Chien sophomore Blake Thiry will go to state in three events, including the 300 hurdles after claiming a regional title in 40.99.

Thiry also qualified in the 110 hurdles, finishing second (15.10) and missing out on another title by .02 seconds. The sophomore also made the triple jump with a leap of 44-8.

The girls team for Prairie du Chien qualified for state in four events, including a pair of relays. Greenlee Krahn, Madi Fisher, Shayla Straka and Taia Dressler made the 400 relay (51.58). Teagan Radloff, Fisher, Straka and Tannah Radloff took third in the 1600 relay (4:07.48).

Tannah Radloff won the sectional title in the 300 hurdles (46.3) while Straka qualified for the triple jump (34-11½) with a third-place finish.

Viroqua senior Preston Buroker got his school a state qualifier with a runner-up finish in the pole vault (12-6).

Thursday, May 25

WIAA Division 3 sectional

GIRLS

LANCASTER, Wis. — Cashton High School senior Braylee Hyatt and Westby senior Meghan Nelson were the local leaders at Thursday’s WIAA Division 3 track and field sectional hosted by Lancaster.

Hyatt, a senior, won the 100-meter dash (12.52 seconds) and 200 (25.75) in addition to helping the Eagles win the 800 relay in a time of 1:46.93. Hyatt also placed second in the long jump (17 feet, 7½ inches) to become a four-event qualifier for next week’s state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse.

Hyatt was joined on the 800 relay by Makayla Gooslaw, Gabby Hyatt and Adrianna Biever.

Nelson won the 100 hurdles (16.5), 300 hurdles (46.58) and pole vault (10-6). She joined Hyatt as a four-event state qualifier by helping the Norsemen place second in the 1,600 relay (4:12.14) and ran with Katelyn Benish, Elizabeth Curtis and Eric Gluch in that race.

Gluch, a sophomore, also gave herself an individual state event to prepare for with a second-place finish in the high jump (5-2) after winning a Division 2 title in the event as a freshman.

Brookwood senior Margarita Silva was also a double qualifier with a fourth-place finish in the 3,200 (11:55.94) and one leg for the Falcons’ fourth-place 3,200 relay (10:01) that also included Amelia Muellenberg, Ruby Muehlenkamp and Katie Gruen.

Bangor’s girls 400 relay was second in 51.24 and included Grace Wenthold, Bliss Knox, Joeryn Freit and Megan Marr to round out the qualifying relays.

Westby freshman Madelyn Vonfeldt was third in the pole vault (10-3), Westby junior Emma Kjos third in the triple jump (35-5¼) and Onalaska Luther sophomore Lauren Wickus third in the long jump (16-11½).

BOYS

Onalaska Luther’s Elijah Hoppe qualified in three events apiece to lead local boys in Lancaster.

Hoppe, a junior, place second in the 200 (22.79) and helped the Knights place third in the 400 relay (44.63) and fourth in the 800 relay (1:32.82). Nathan Riley ran with both of those relay teams, while Isaiah Schwichtenberg and Trevor Clemmensen rounded out the 400 and Jacob Bruns and Gabe Huelskamp the 800.

Senior Luke Schmeling also placed second in the 400 (51.31) and sophomore Jack Schmeling won the triple jump (42-5) was third in the high jump (6-2) for the Knights.

Cashton junior Jack Schlesner won the high jump (6-4) and helped the Eagles qualify with a fourth-place finish in the 1,600 relay (3:32.81). Brady Hemmersbach, Jake Wall and Brett Hemmersbach ran with him.

De Soto sophomore CJ Milliren and Brookwood senior Dylan Powell joined that group of multi-event qualifiers.

Milliren was second in both the shot put (47-8) and discus (148-3), and Powell placed third in the 3,200 (10:01.05) and ran with the Falcons’ second-place 3,200 relay (8:12.68. Wyatt Maurhoff, Owen Radloff and Marshall Doll joined Powell on the relay.

Bangor junior Sam Crenshaw (pole vault, 14-0) and Cashton senior Riley Verken (shot put, 50-1¾) all won sectional championships.

Bangor’s 400 relay team of Lucas Reed, Lucas Horman, Gavin Meacham and Brandon Gilbertson was second (44.41), and Bangor sophomore Traevon Delaney was third in the 400 (52.11).

Cashton junior Emmanuel Harter (long jump, 20-8¼), Luther senior Justin Miller (triple jump, 41-4½), Cashton senior Michael Sueppel (shot put, 45-4½) and Westby senior Lane Fisher (discus, 139-8) all finished as fourth-place qualifiers.

BOYS TENNIS

WIAA Sectionals

Wednesday, May 24

Division 2

EAST TROY, Wis. – No local automatic state qualifiers emerged, and Viroqua’s 27 points were good for third place as a team.

Sam Kane finished third at No. 2 singles, Odin Snowdeal fourth at No. 3 singles and Ian Czap second at No. 4 singles for the Blackhawks.

Carter Roels and Dylan Andersen teamed up for fourth place at No. 2 doubles, and Soren Declerq and Owen Wagner did the same at No. 3 doubles for Viroqua.

SOFTBALL

Tuesday, May 23

WIAA regional semifinal

Division 3

Westby 4, Westfield 0

WESTBY — The Norsemen (19-2), who are ranked seventh by state coaches, only had three hits but recorded their second consecutive shutout.

Senior Jayda Berg struck out eight, walked one and allowed three singles as top-seeded Westby won its seventh game in a row after scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Berg also singled and drove in two runs for the Norsemen, who also received a run-scoring at-bat from Whitney Hanson.

Westby hosts fifth-seeded Prairie du Chien in a regional final on Thursday.

River Valley 10, Viroqua 2

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — The seventh-seeded Blackhawks had their season ended with an 8-12 record.

Division 5

De Soto 5, Wonewoc-Center 4

WONEWOC, Wis. — The fifth-seeded Pirates (9-9) upset the fourth-seeded Wolves and advanced to a regional final at top-seeded Seneca on Thursday.

Thursday, May 25

WIAA Regionals

Prairie du Chien 4, Westby 1

WESTBY — The fifth-seeded Blackhawks (11-8) knocked off the top-seeded Norsemen (19-3) with Scout Hall holding the Coulee Conference powerhouses to just four hits to claim the regional.

Hall struck out four batters in a complete game effort for Prairie du Chien, who will visit second-seeded River Valley next Tuesday.

Kate Mitchell went 1-for-3 with a double and a team-best two RBI. Irelynd Cejka and Reagan Hannah each went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Blackhawks. Westby senior Hanna Nelson went 2-for-3.

Division 5

Seneca 6, De Soto 0

SENECA, Wis. — The fifth-seeded Pirates (9-1) were shut out by the top-seeded Indians.