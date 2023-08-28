FOOTBALL

Friday, Aug. 25

Westby 68, Benton/Scales Mound 22

WESTBY — The Westby High School football team has been the most difficult of any in the Coulee Region to stop this season, and it followed up a 52-point performance in Week 1 with a 68-22 victory over visiting Benton/Scales Mound on Friday.

The Norsemen (2-0) scored 28 points in the first quarter and another 28 in the second on the way to 463 total yards.

Quarterback Blake Sutton completed 6 of 7 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns and added a 14-yard touchdown run for Westby, which added a 74-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Anders Stakston caught just three passes, but they went for 140 yards and resulted in three touchdowns. He caught a 39-yarder to open the scoring, added a 58-yarder later in the first quarter and had a 43-yard touchdown catch in the second.

Brookwood 26, Viroqua 22

VIROQUA — The Falcons (1-1) scored once in every quarter and hung on to beat the Blackhawks (1-1) in a game that included two interceptions that were returned to the end zone.

Brookwood took a 14-0 lead into halftime after Brady Hansen completed two touchdown passes to Hunter Zimmerman — one in the first quarter and one in the second.

Viroqua came back with a pair of touchdown passes by Benson McDowell and Slade Stackhouse interception return, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Falcons.

McDowell completed 20 of 42 passes for 205 yards and connected on touchdown passes with Andrew Fassbinder and Pwen Zahm. Solomon Murdock led the Blackhawks in both receptions (7) and receiving yards (54).

Brookwood was led by Hansen’s 98 passing yards and Marshall Doll’s 51 rushing yards. Hansen also returned an interception for a touchdown.

De Soto 60, Williams Bay 12

WILLIAMS BAY, Wis. — The Pirates started their 8-player season with a big win over the Bulldogs. De Soto also opened last season with a win over Williams Bay.

Austin DeFlorian returned the opening kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown and added 132 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown for the Pirates, who had six players score a touchdown.

Senior Landon Pedretti had 115 rushing yards and a touchdown and 96 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Finn Wrobel completed 3 of 5 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns, and Cole Wehling scooped up a blocked punt and turned that into a touchdown.

Friday, Aug. 18

Westby 52, Richland Center 17

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Junior Anders Stakston did it all for the Norsemen in their win over Richland Center. Literally.

Stakston had five total touchdowns, including two kick returns, an interception return, one receiving and one passing.

Senior running back Rhett Stenslien rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown while senior quarterback Blake Sutton threw for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

CROSS COUNTRY

Thursday, Aug. 24

Rhinelander Invitational

RHINELANDER, Wis. — Westby’s boys placed fourth out of 12 teams and its girls fifth out of eight.

The Norsemen had a boys team score of 146 in a meet won by Lakeland (43), and a girls team score of 108 in a meet won by Tomahawk (45).

Westby’s girls had three scoring runners finish among the top 20 and were led by fourth-place Elizabeth Curtis and her time of 22 minutes, 2.5 seconds. Natalie Miller was 16th at 23:43, and Addison Evenstad crossed the line 25th in 25:03.7.

Westby’s boys had three among the top 30 scoring runners and were led by Levi Schmidt (21st, 19:56.7) and Beckett Brueggen (20:03.3). Devin Nedland (20:27.9) was 32nd overall.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Cashton Invitational

CASHTON — Local runners took the top three spots in the girls race, and Brookwood's girls won a team championship.

Bangor junior Anna Fronk was the girls champion with a time of 20;14.3, and she beat Melrose-Mindoro senior Claire Becker (20:34.4) and Logan freshman Kareena Ramakrishnan (21:31.7) to the finish line.

Brookwood's team score of 67 was best, and the Falcons had two runners — sixth-place senior Amelia Muellenberg (22:14.9) and eighth-place Ruby Muehlenkamp (22:52.2) — among the top 10 runners.

Fronk's Cardinals were third (87), and Ramakrishnan's Rangers sixth (117). Melrose-Mindoro (97) was fourth and Viroqua (111) fifth. Viroqua's Rivyn DiPadova (22:29) was seventh individually.

Bangor's boys placed second with a score of 65. Richland Center/Ithaca won with a 25.

The Cardinals were led by seventh-place senior Nolan Langrehr (19:08.7) and junior Traevon Delaney (19;12.2). Brookwood freshman Cooper Powell was second (18;29.1), and Logan senior Joseph Duffrin was sixth (18;59.9).

De Soto sophomore Logan Brudos added a ninth-place finish (19;19.4).

Brookwood's boys placed fourth (115) and Logan's sixth (133).

VOLLEYBALL

Wednesday, Aug. 23

ONALASKA — Three local high school volleyball teams — Central, Sparta and Onalaska — went undefeated Wednesday at the Onalaska Invitational at the OmniCenter.

The Hilltoppers from Pool D went 4-0, starting the day with a 25-10, 25-20 win over G-E-T.

Onalaska would go on to collect three more two-set wins over Stratford (25-16, 25-20), Northwestern (25-10, 25-12) and Boscobel (25-18, 25-9). G-E-T failed to pick up a victory in Pool D competition.

Sparta clinched Pool C with a 25-19, 25-18 victory over Brookwood in their final match of the day. The Spartans also had a victory over Arcadia, winning 25-21, 25-19.

Arcadia went 2-2 with wins over Ladysmith(25-19, 25-20) and Cumberland (25-19, 24-26, 15-9).

The RiverHawks won Pool B with a 3-0 record with a comeback win against Mineral Point. After dropping the first set 20-25, Central came back 25-23 in set two and 15-13 in the tiebreaker.

Bangor went 1-2 with a win over Black River Falls 25-16, 25-17. The Tigers went 0-3 in pool play.

Westby finished second in Pool A with their only loss to Barron in two sets (25-14, 25-16). All of their wins came in three sets, opening the day with a win over Richland Center (18-25, 25-15, 15-10) and closing with two straight victories against Iowa Grant (7-25, 25-17, 15-4) and Fall Creek (25-23, 24-26, 15-13).

Saturday, Aug. 26

Black River Falls Invitational

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Rangers played and won five matches and only had to go to a third set twice.

Senior Ava Dettwiler reached career milestones with her 1,000th assist and 500th kill and led Logan beat Eau Claire Immanuel 17-25, 25-19, 15-12, Westby 25-20, 27-25, Coulee Christian 25-5, 25-8, Nekoosa 25-21, 25-15 and Viroqua 25-12, 23-25, 15-12.

Dettwiler had a combined 36 kills and added 11 assists and 10 digs in the win over the Norsemen. Senior Liberty Sprain had 10 digs against Immanue, 12 digs against Westby and 12 digs against Nekoosa.

Dettwiler had eight kills and nine assists in the three-set win over the Blackhawks.

GIRLS GOLF

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Sparta Invitational

SPARTA — Holmen emerged with a one-shot victory over second-place Tomah by shooting a collective 186 at River Run Golf Course.

The Vikings had four of the top 10 individual performers with junior Jayeanna Palm leading the way with a third-place finish and score of 44. Senior Trinity Horstman and junior Macy Keim were part of a fourth-place tie (47),, and freshman Julia McBride was seventh (48).

Westby sophomore Maddi Fletcher was the individual medalist with a 37, and she was followed by Tomah sophomore Karma Hasselberger's 39.

GIRLS TENNIS

Friday, Aug. 25

Aquinas 7, Viroqua 0

Singles:

No. 1 - Kate Fortney, Aquinas def. Lanie Nemes, Viroqua, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 - Danica Silcox, Aquinas def. Jersey Cress, Viroqua, 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 - Tenzin Nelson, Aquinas def. Maisie Montemurno, Viroqua, 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 - Eva Willenbring, Aquinas def. Emily Zube, Viroqua, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

No. 1 - Charlee Gauger, Aquinas - Emily Bakalars, Aquinas def. Teagan Madigan, Viroqua - Jorryn Foster, Viroqua, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 - Nora Dickinson, Aquinas - Elie Klar, Aquinas def. Bree Grant, Viroqua - Sophie Buros, Viroqua, 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 - Avalon (Avie) Nelson, Aquinas - Rosa Schwinn-Weaver, Aquinas def. Leila Hubbard, Viroqua - Madison Sowle, Viroqua, 6-0, 6-0