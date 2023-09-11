VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Coulee

West Salem 3, Westby 1

WESTBY — The Panthers (2-0) pulled into a tie for first place with G-E-T by beating the Norsemen 25-27, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22.

Reece Sackett had a team-high 13 kills, and Josie Brudos and Kenzie Murphy added 10 apiece.

Leah Brigson had a team-high 18 digs while Murphy added 14, and Signe Roesler topped the team with 21 assists. Izzie Clemnts added 18 assists for West Salem.

Arcadia 3, Viroqua 2

VIROQUA — The Raiders (7-4, 2-1) won a marathon of a match with the Blackhawks (4-4, 1-2) on the road 25-22, 22-25, 25-14, 21-25, 17-15.

Casidi Pehler led Arcadia with 13 kills, followed by Kaitlyn Bremer with nine. Kanah Slaby had 29 digs while Sammy Berg added 24.

Viroqua was led by Megan Brendel with six kills while Elyse Neprud led the Blackhawks in digs (22), assists (nine) and service aces (four).

Thursday, Sept. 7

Coulee

Viroqua 3, Onalaska Luther 2

ONALASKA — The Blackhawks (5-4, 2-2) held off a comeback attempt after the Knights (2-3, 1-3) won the third and fourth sets to force a fifth.

Viroqua started and finished strong in a 25-13, 26-24, 20-25, 17-25, 15-11 victory.

Megan Brendel had 13 kills to lead the Blackhawks, and she added four aces. Teammates Emma Moilien and Elyse Neprud had 15 assists and 22 digs, respectively.

Sienna Horstman had nine kills, Allie Zittel 30 assists and five aces and Kayla Schultz 20 digs to lead Luther. Horstman also had five blocks.

Westby 3, Black River Falls 0

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Norsemen received eight kills from Ava Berg in a 25-19, 25-15, 25-13 win over the Tigers.

Tricia Klum had 13 assists, Kenzie Snodgrass nine digs for Westby, which also received three aces each from Tricia Klum and Gina Klum. Bella Falcon a team-high seven kills for Black River Falls. Falcon also led the Tigers with nine digs.

Mia Falcon had 14 assists and three aces and Cherelle Gunderson three blocks for Black River Falls.

GIRLS TENNIS

Thursday, Sept. 7

Nonconference

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 6, Viroqua 1

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks avoided the shutout when Lanie Nemes pulled off a 7-6 (10, 7-5 victory over Ahnabelle Khang at No. 1 singles.

Friday, Sept. 8

Conference

Onalaska 7, Viroqua 0

(Away)

Singles:

No. 1 - Alex Drazkowski, ONALASKA def. Lanie Nemes, Viroqua, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 - Sofia Tak, ONALASKA def. Jersey Cress, Viroqua, 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 - Mara Klein, ONALASKA def. Maisie Montemurno, Viroqua, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 4 - Bella Cromheecke, ONALASKA def. Anna Solverson, Viroqua, 6-0 , 6-0

Doubles:

No. 1 - Summer Nicolai, ONALASKA - Campbell Nitti, ONALASKA def. Emily Zube, Viroqua - Jorryn Foster, Viroqua, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 - Gabi Anderson, ONALASKA - Grace Fabian, ONALASKA def. Teagan Madigan, Viroqua - Bree Grant, Viroqua, 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 - Zoe Brorson, ONALASKA - Jada Odegard, ONALASKA def. Madison Sowle, Viroqua - Sophie Buros, Viroqua, 6-1, 6-0

GIRLS GOLF

Thursday, Sept. 7

Coulee meet

COCHRANE, Wis. — Westby/Viroqua won the team championship with a score of 184, and sophomore Maddi Fletcher highlighted that performance with a 37 to take medalist honors.

G-E-T was second (202) and Black River Falls third (205).

Black River Falls senior Zowie Hunter was second individually with a 40, and she was followed by C-FC sophomore Lily Scharmach (42), G-E-T senior Alexis Murphy (45) and Westby/Viroqua junior Amanda Christianson (46).

CROSS COUNTRY

Saturday, Sept 9

Luther All-American Invitational

DECORAH, Iowa — West Salem’s boys were sixth (204) and Onalaska’s seventh (215) behind overall champion Manny Putz in a race that included 252 runners..

Putz won the 5K race in 15:19.4 and beat second-place Caleb Dickel of Minneapolis Washburn by 39 seconds. Not far behind Putz was Onalaska teammate Blake Burnstad with a fifth-place time of 16:07.4.

Aquinas senior Jonathan Skemp was seventh (16:09.2) and helped the Blugolds to a 14th-place finish as a team.

Onalaska junior Arlo White (21st, 16:48.3), West Salem sophomore Carson Gronemus (22nd, 16:50.1) and Aquinas junior Declan Greeg (24th, 16:53.7) all finished among the top 25.

West Salem’s girls finished 10th in a field of 32 teams by running to a team score of 340. Aquinas was 19th at 503.

The Panthers were led by junior Mia Olson’s 20th-place finish and time of 20:19.1.Junior Kennedy Garbers (62nd, 21:37.3) and junior Faith Minard (69th, 21:47.7) also had top finishes for West Salem.

The Blugolds were led by freshman Emily Bagniefski, who was 81st at 22:03.5. Westby sophomore Elizabeth Curtis (24th, 20:37.1), Luther sophomore Lauren Wickus (75th, 21:56.1), Onalaska freshman Francesca Vriens (83rd, 22:05) and Westby junior Natalie Miller (85th, 22:09.2) also finished among the top 85.

River Valley Invitational

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Brookwood’s girls placed third in a field of 15 teams, and its boys were fifth in a field of 14.

The Falcons scored 118 points in the girls competition and 181 in the boys.

Brookwood’s girls were led by senior Amelia Muellenberg (17th, 21:35.8) and sophomore Ruby Muehlenkamp (18th, 21:47.9). Brookwood’s boys had freshman Cooper Powell (11th, 18:15) and sophomore Drew Powell (32nd, 19:29.2) as their top runners.

Viroqua’s girls finished sixth (165) with junior Rivyn DiPadova (13th, 21:22.5) in the top 20. Prairie du Chien’s boys were ninth (236) with sophomore Samuel Kramer (ninth, 18:10.2) in the top 10.

FOOTBALL

Friday, Sept. 8

Nonconference

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 20, De Soto 18

DE SOTO — The Pirates (2-1) were beaten for the first time this season when Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah scored a fourth-quarter touchdown and followed it up with a two-point conversion to break the tie.

Senior Cole Wehling started De Soto off with a fumble recovery that he returned to the end zone, and Austin DeFlorian and Finn Wrobel added touchdown runs later in the second quarter to give the Pirates an 18-12 lead.

DeFlorian scored on a 54-yard run and Wrobel on a 10-yarder. But De Soto failed on all of its conversions to keep the door open for its opponent.

Senior Landon Pedretti had 109 rushing yards and 87 receiving yards for the Pirates.

Westby 35, Viroqua 7

WESTBY — The Norsemen (4-0, 2-0) remained unbeaten with another big offensive performance.

Quarterback Blake Sutton completed 8 of 12 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns, and Anders Stakston turned both of his receptions into touchdowns that covered 60 yards.

Sutton also rushed seven times for 61 yards and a score, and Rhett Stenslien carried 10 times for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Quinn Bergdahl had a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown for Westby.