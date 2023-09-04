GIRLS TENNIS

Monday, Aug. 28

(Home) Sparta 6, Viroqua 1

Singles:

No. 1—Lanie Nemes, Viroqua def. Haley Wells, SPARTA, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2—Dulce Everson, SPARTA def. Jersey Cress, Viroqua, 6-5 , 6-1

No. 3—Ava Erickson, SPARTA def. Madison Sowle, Viroqua, 6-0 , 6-1

No. 3—Camila Vazquez, SPARTA def. Leila Hubbard, Viroqua, 6-0 , 6-0

Doubles:

No. 1—Amelia Russ, SPARTA—Kate Gilbertson, SPARTA def. Maisie Montemurno, Viroqua—Teagan Madigan, Viroqua, 6-1 , 6-0

No. 2—Libby Oswald, SPARTA—Kira Markuson, SPARTA def. Emily Zube, Viroqua—Jorryn Foster, Viroqua, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3—Elle Erickson, SPARTA—Corin Milne, SPARTA def. Bree Grant, Viroqua—Sophie Buros, Viroqua, 6-1, 6-0

Wednesday, Aug. 30

(Home)

Mauston 6, Viroqua 1

Singles:

No. 1—Lanie Nemes, Viroqua def. Alydia Barrix, MAUSTON , 6-4 , 7-6 , 7-4 ;

No. 2—Natalie Anderson, MAUSTON def. Jersey Cress, Viroqua, 6-4 , 3-6 , 11-9 ;

No. 3—Brooke Braunschweig , MAUSTON def. Maisie Montemurno, Viroqua, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;

No. 4—Kayla Pederson, MAUSTON def. Leila Hubbard, Viroqua, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1—Sophie Grzenia, MAUSTON—Aubrey McCluskey, MAUSTON def. Emily Zube, Viroqua—Teagan Madigan, Viroqua, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2—Abbie Morris, MAUSTON—Kayla Pederson, MAUSTON def. Jorryn Foster, Viroqua—Bree Grant, Viroqua, 6-0 , 6-3 , -;

No. 3—Faith Bilski, MAUSTON—Riley Willey, MAUSTON def. Sophie Buros, Viroqua—Madison Sowle, Viroqua, 6-4 , 6-0 , -;

CROSS COUNTRY

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Ken Trott Invitational

WESTBY — West Salem’s boys and girls swept the team championships, and Aquinas senior Jonathan Skemp was an individual winner with his time of 14 minutes, 19 seconds.

Skemp was followed by teammate Joey Hirschboeck (14:25) in the boys race, which was won by the Panthers with a team score of 32 after putting all five of their runners among the top 10.

Carson Gronemus was third (14:33), Carter Quackenbush fourth (14:43), Tom Stenberg seventh (14:56), Brannon Anderson eighth (15:00) and Drew Anderson 10th (15:19).

Aquinas was second (39) and Bangor third (110) in the eigh-team competition.

West Salem’s girls won with a score of 47 to hold off second-place Aquinas (69) and third-place Bangor (78).

Bangor’s Anna Fronk was the top local finisher with a third-place performance and time of 16:56. The Panthers had three of the top seven in Mia Olson (fourth, 17:31), Kennedy Garbers (sixth, 18:32) and Elisa Flock (seventh, 18:34).

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Westby 3, Viroqua 0

VIROQUA — The Norsemen (8-6, 1-0) took care of the Blackhawks (3-3, 0-1) by scores of 25-21, 25-17 and 27-25.

Emma Kjos had a team-high eight kills for Westby, and Tricia Klum led the way with 15 assists. Erin Gluch had 13 digs.

Viroqua was led by Bryne Swenson’s 11 kills, Elyse Neprud’s 10 assists and Megan Brendel’s 13 digs.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Viroqua 3, Black River Falls 0

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (4-3, 1-1) handed the Tigers (0-2 Coulee) a 25-15, 28-26, 25-19 defeat.

Bryne Swenson had 11 kills and Kami Delap 17 digs for Viroqua, which also received 14 assists from Elyse Neprud, three aces from Emma Moilien and two blocks apiece from Trixie Koppa, Moilien and Grace Stuber.

Bella Falcon led Black River Falls with 13 kills. Bre Nortman added 22 digs and Mia Falcon 20 assists. Mia Falcon and Rylee Prestwood had two aces and Prestwood and Cherelle Gunderson two blocks.

GIRLS GOLF

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Coulee Conference

VIROQUA — The Westby/Viroqua co-op shot a 221 to win by 23 strokes in a conference meet at Viroqua Hills.

Black River Falls (243) was second and G-E-T (248) third.

Westby/Viroqua sophomore Maddi Fletcher was the individual medalist with a round of 47, and she beat second-place Zowie Hunter of Black River Falls by four shots.

Westby/Viroqua’s Amanda Christianson was third with a 54, and C-FC’s Lily Scharmach, G-E-T’s Anna Motszko and Black River Falls’ Megan Windsor all tied for fourth at 55.

FOOTBALL

Friday, Sept. 1

Coulee

Westby 21, West Salem 14

WESTBY — The Norsemen (3-0, 1-0) won their third game in a row by running up 395 total yards against the Panthers (1-2, 0-1).

Quarterback Blake Sutton passed for 173 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 105 yards and another score. Anders Stakston had 143 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions as Westby beat West Salem for the first time since 2004..

Rhett Stenslien carried 18 times for 70 yards and had 26 rushing yards on the drive that produced the go-ahead touchdown.

Sutton finished that drive when he hit Stakston on a short hitch, and it was turned into an 18-yard scoring run with 6 minutes left.

Viroqua 28, Arcadia 26

ARCADIA — The Blackhawks (2-1, 1-0) have won two games in a season for the first time since 2018 and are 2-1 for the first time since that same season.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 82, Menominee Indian 0

DE SOTO — The Pirates (2-0) scored 52 points on seven touchdowns in the first quarter and cruised to a second straight victory to open the season.