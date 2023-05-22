BOYS TENNIS

Monday, May 15

Wayland Academy 0, Viroqua 7

Singles:

No. 1 - Dalton Buros, VIROQUA def. Liam Menning, Wayland Academy, 6-2 , 6-0

No. 2 - Sam Kane, VIROQUA def. Spencer Gilbert, Wayland Academy, 6-1 , 6-0

No. 3 - Odin Snowdeal, VIROQUA def. Peter Dang, Wayland Academy, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 4 - Ian Czap, VIROQUA def. Barman Hajian, Wayland Academy, 6-0 , 6-0

Doubles:

No. 1 - Gavin Goss, VIROQUA - Owen King, VIROQUA def. Berat Nezirler, Wayland Academy - Koray Bayraktar, Wayland Academy, 6-1 , 6-2

No. 2 - Carter Roels, VIROQUA - Dylan Andersen, VIROQUA def. Gyle Marinas, Wayland Academy - Mehmet Tarin, Wayland Academy, 6-1 , 6-2

No. 3 - Owen Wagner, VIROQUA - Soren Declerq, VIROQUA def. Peter Nguyen, Wayland Academy - Jordan Weller, Wayland Academy, 6-0 , 6-0

Viroqua 6, Portage 1

Singles:

No. 1 - Owen Benck, PORTAGE def. Dalton Buros, VIROQUA , 6-2 , 6-1

No. 2 - Sam Kane, VIROQUA def. Ethan Macomber, PORTAGE, 6-0 , 6-3

No. 3 - Odin Snowdeal, VIROQUA def. PAYTON SHIRLEY, PORTAGE, 6-0 , 6-4

No. 4 - Ian Czap, VIROQUA def. LUKE ZADJA, PORTAGE, 6-1 , 6-1

Doubles:

No. 1 - Owen King, VIROQUA - Gavin Goss, VIROQUA def. Grady Saalsaa, PORTAGE - Enzo Rostamo, PORTAGE, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 - Dylan Andersen, VIROQUA - Carter Roels, VIROQUA def. GARRETT CRAWFORD, PORTAGE - JAVIER MOYOTL-HERNANDEZ, PORTAGE, 6-2 , 6-3

No. 3 - Owen Wagner, VIROQUA - Soren Declerq, VIROQUA def. JACKSON RYAN, PORTAGE - DAVID WILLIAMS, PORTAGE, 6-2 , 7-6 (1)

Tuesday, May 16

Coulee

Viroqua 5, West Salem 2

WEST SALEM — The Blackhawks took three of four singles flights and two of three doubles flights in their road win over their conference foes, the Panthers.

After West Salem’s Kyle Hehli won in No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-0, Sam Kane (No. 2 singles), Odin Snowdeal (No. 3 singles) and Ian Czap (No. 4 singles) each got wins for Viroqua.

Gavin Goss and Owen King took No. 1 doubles against West Salem’s Jason Lu and Samuel Williams 6-0, 6-2. In No. 3 doubles, Owen Wagner and Soren Declerq defeated Tyler Mathison and Tate Eckbald 6-3, 6-1.

Thursday, May 18

Coulee Conference

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Viroqua won 12 matches and West Salem nine during the Coulee Conference tournament

Sam Kane (No. 2), and Ian Czap (No. 4) won both of their matches in singles competition. Kane beat West Salem's Ethan Crusan 6-0, 4-6, 6-2 in his final, and Czap won twice in straight sets and beat West Salem's Jack Noelke 6-3, 6-1 in his.

Viroqua also won all of its doubles matches and crowned champs in Gavin Goss and Owen King (No. 1), Dylan Andersen and Carter Roels (No. 2) and Owen Wagner and Soren Declerq (No. 3).

Wagner and Declerq won both of their matches in straight sets.

West Salem's Kyle Hehli and Jesse Miller also won at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively. Hehli beat Black River Falls' Sullivan King 6-1, 6-0 and Viroqua's Dalton Buros 6-0, 6-0.

TRACK & FIELD

Tuesday, May 16

Ridge and Valley Conference

SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — De Soto’s boys were fifth and its girls sixth in a meet swept by Kickapoo/La Farge, which had its boys score 205 points and its girls 185.

Sophomore CJ Milliren won the discus (137-0) and placed second in the shot put (40-1) to lead the Pirates in boys events. Junior Cheyenne Fedler was second in the 100 hurdles (18.44) for the girls.

SOFTBALL

Tuesday, May 16

Coulee

Westby 4, Viroqua 0

WESTBY — The Norsemen (18-2, 12-0), ranked seventh in Division 3 by state coaches, completed an unbeaten season by shutting out the Blackhawks (7-11, 4-8).

Catcher Kennedy Brueggen, center fielder Hanna Nelson and Kylie Molledahl each drove in a run for Westby, which scored once in the third inning, twice in the fourth and once in the fifth.

Molledahl and Abby Leis each had two hits for the Norsemen, and Jayda Berg pitched a complete game with six strikeouts, no walks and three singles allowed.

BASEBALL

Tuesday, May 16

Coulee

Westby 6, G-E-T 1

WESTBY — The Red Hawks (11-9, 6-5) hung around most of the game, but the Norsemen (7-12, 4-7) pulled away late in a Coulee Conference matchup.

After three scoreless innings to start, Westby broke the tie with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Red Hawks cut it to 2-1 in the top of the sixth, but the Norsemen scored four runs in the bottom of the inning to seal the win.

G-E-T had just two hits in the game, with Collin Handke going 1-for-3 with the team’s lone RBI.

Warren Stoner only allowed two earned runs, but six total, on nine hits and three walks with six strikeouts for the Red Hawks.

Westby pitcher Devin Nedland struck out eight with just two hits and no walks, not allowing an earned run with one total.

Nonconference

Viroqua 13, Seneca 0

SENECA — The Blackhawks (15-5) held Seneca to just one hit in a blowout road victory.

Five pitchers, each throwing an inning each, combined to strike out 13 of the 17 batters they faced.

Connor Mathison was a perfect 4 for 4 for Viroqua from the plate, hitting a triple and recording three RBIs. Casey Kowalczyk went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI.

Thursday, May 18

Coulee

Viroqua 3, Westby 2

WESTBY — An RBI single by Casey Kowalczyk in the top of the fifth gave the Blackhawks (16-5, 10-1) the edge over the Norseman (9-13, 4-8).

Tyler Quackenbush struck out nine for Viroqua in a complete game while holding Westby to just four hits. Quackenbush contributed at the plate as well with a home run.

Westby’s Chase Bendel went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI as the game’s only multi-hit batter.

Nonconference

De Soto 14, Boscobel 4 (5)

STODDARD — The Pirates (8-9) got three hits from Harris Krueger in a home win over Boscobel. Krueger also struck out four in a three-inning start on the mound.

Friday, May 19

Coulee

West Salem 11, Viroqua 0

VIROQUA — The Panthers (15-3, 10-2) got a statement win, shutting out the Blackhawks (16-6, 10-2) on the road to force the two teams to split the Coulee title.

Junior Chris Calico went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a home run for West Salem. Brett Plomedahl and Eli Anderson combined to allow just three hits. Viroqua was shutout for just the second time this season after allowing 14 hits and committed four fielding errors.

Ridge and Valley

Kickapoo 7, De Soto 5

STODDARD — The Pirates (6-11, 6-8) wrapped up their regular season with a loss to Kickapoo despite a three-hit day for Evan Koch.