GIRLS GOLF

Monday, Sept. 11

Coulee Conference meet

ARCADIA — Westby/Viroqua picked up the team victory by shooting a collective 208 at the Arcadia Country Club.

Sophomore Maddi Fletcher was individual medalist with a 41 that led that winning performance. She finished five shots ahead of Black River Falls senior Zowie Hunter (46), and Westby/Viroqua ended up with a three-shot win over runner-up G-E-T (211).

Black River Falls was third (219) and C-FC fourth (257).

G-E-T senior Alexis Murphy placed third individually with a 49, and Westby/Viroqua junior Amanda Christianson and Black River Falls sophomore Megan Windsor tied for fourth (51).

GIRLS TENNIS

Monday, Sept. 11

Nonconference

Logan 5, Viroqua 2

VIROQUA — The Rangers won all five of their points in straight sets with Makenna Brown winning No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-0.

Singles:

No. 1 - Lanie Nemes, Viroqua def. Bryn Moore, La Crosse Logan, 6-0 , 6-1

No. 2 - Madeline Loh, La Crosse Logan def. Jersey Cress, Viroqua, 6-4 , 6-1

No. 3 - Makenna Brown, La Crosse Logan def. Anna Solverson, Viroqua, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 4 - Sarah Ojelabi, La Crosse Logan def. Leila Hubbard, Viroqua, 6-1 , 6-1

Doubles:

No. 1 - Lola Xiong, La Crosse Logan - Jaida Degenhardt, La Crosse Logan def. Emily Zube, Viroqua - Jorryn Foster, Viroqua, 6-3 , 6-2

No. 2 - Maisie Montemurno, Viroqua - Teagan Madigan, Viroqua def. Zaliana Stanton, La Crosse Logan - Lauren Tobin, La Crosse Logan, 7-5 , 6-3

No. 3 - Cheng Yeng Yang, La Crosse Logan - Holly Aspenson, La Crosse Logan def. Sophie Buros, Viroqua - Madison Sowle, Viroqua, 6-1 , 6-1

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Coulee

West Salem 7, Viroqua 0

WEST SALEM — The Panthers cruised to 6-0, 6-0 wins in all seven matches of their home meeting with the Blackhawks.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 7, Viroqua 0

ONALASKA -- The Knights took care of the Blackhawks with all but one match finishing in 6-0, 6-0 fashion. Makalya Boldt beat Jersey Cress 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

Singles:

No. 1 - Emma Kolb, Onalaska Luther def. Lanie Nemes, Viroqua, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 - Makayla Boldt, Onalaska Luther def. Jersey Cress, Viroqua, 6-1 , 6-0

No. 3 - Julia Larson, Onalaska Luther def. Anna Solverson, Viroqua, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 4 - Avery Pohlman, Onalaska Luther def. Leila Hubbard, Viroqua, 6-0 , 6-0

Doubles:

No. 1 - Rileigh Olson, Onalaska Luther - Karly Miller, Onalaska Luther def. Madison Sowle, Viroqua - Sophie Buros, Viroqua, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 - Clara Baudek, Onalaska Luther - Allison Buege, Onalaska Luther def. Jorryn Foster, Viroqua - Emily Zube, Viroqua, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3 - Kenzie Olson, Onalaska Luther - Keira Paus, Onalaska Luther def. Maisie Montemurno, Viroqua - Bree Grant, Viroqua, 6-0 , 6-0

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Coulee

Westby 3, Arcadia 0

ARCADIA — The second-place Norsemen (3-1) took care of the Raiders 25-21, 25-20, 25-15.

Emma Kjos had 10 kills and five blocks, Tricia Klum 11 assists, Kenzie Snodgrass 16 digs for Westby, which has a 10-7 overall record.

Kaitlyn Bremer had 11 kills and Casidi Pehler nine to lead Arcadia. Adella Anderson had 31 assists and 13 digs and Justin Sonsalla and Tatum Drazkowski 12 digs apiece for the Raiders (2-2).

Ridge and Valley

Seneca 3, De Soto 0

SENECA, Wis. — The Pirates dropped their road matchup 25-20, 25-12, 25-21.

Thursday, Sept. 14

West Salem 3, Viroqua 2

VIROQUA — The first-place Panthers (5-0) came back after losing the first set for a 24-26, 25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 15-12 victory over the Blackhawks (10-6, 2-3).

McKena Ihle had 16 kills and Reece Sackett 13 for West Salem. Kenzie Murphy added nine kills, 15 15 digs and five blocks, while Leah Brigson had a team-high 23 digs and Izzie Clements a team-high 21 assists.

Signe Roesler had 16 assists for the Panthers.

Viroqua was led by Bryne Swenson’s 22 kills, Elyse Neprud’s 26 assists, Kam DeLap’s 40 digs and Trixie Koppa’s seven blocks.

Westby 3, Onalaska Luther 0

WESTBY — The Norseman (11-7, 4-1) took care of the visiting Knights (9-11, 1-4) in straight sets 25-12, 25-16, 25-16.

Ava Berg and Ali Fortun each had nine kills for Westby with Tricia Klum finishing with 13 assists. Luther’s Isalynn Hagedorn had a game-high 12 kills. The Knights assist leader was Allie Zittel with 18 and their digs leader was Kamryn Anderson with 12.

FOOTBALL

Friday, Sept. 15

Coulee

Westby 47, Arcadia 6

ARCADIA — Blake Sutton shined for the Norseman (5-0, 3-0) in their road win over the Raiders (2-3, 0-3), throwing for two touchdowns and running for another.

Sutton finished with 151 passing yards and 74 rushing yards. Andrews Stakson and Lucas Bendel each had touchdown catches for Westby. Rhett Stenslien ran the ball 12 times for 73 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Westby’s defense had a banner night as well, highlighted by a 30-yard interception return touchdown by Chase Bendel in the third quarter. Arcadia was held to minus 8 rushing yards.

Ridge and Valley-West

De Soto 50, Wonewoc Center/Weston 14

WONEWOC, Wis. — Finn Wrobel threw for five touchdowns and had an 80-yard run in the Pirates (3-1, 1-0) win. Landon Pedretti and Bryce Schultz each had two touchdown catches.