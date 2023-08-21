GIRLS TENNIS

Tuesday, Aug. 15

(Home – triangular)

Mauston 6, Viroqua 1

Singles:

No. 1 - Lanie Nemes, Viroqua def. Sophie Grzenia, MAUSTON , 6-4 , 6-0

No. 2 - Alydia Barrix, MAUSTON def. Jersey Cress, Viroqua, 6-4 , 6-1

No. 3 - Natalie Anderson, MAUSTON def. Maisie Montemurno, Viroqua, 6-4 , 6-4

No. 4 - Brooke Braunschweig , MAUSTON def. Madison Sowle, Viroqua, 6-0 , 6-

Doubles:

No. 1 - Katelyn Brown, MAUSTON - Aubrey McCluskey, MAUSTON def. Teagan Madigan, Viroqua - Emily Zube, Viroqua, 6-0 , 6-2

No. 2 - Abbie Morris, MAUSTON - Kayla Pederson, MAUSTON def. Bree Grant, Viroqua - Sophie Buros, Viroqua, 6-0 , 6-1

No. 3 - Faith Bilski, MAUSTON - Riley Willey, MAUSTON def. Mathilde Strong, Viroqua - Anna Solverson, Viroqua, 6-0 , 6-0

Holmen 7, Viroqua 0

Singles:

No. 1 - Hanna Thao, HOLMEN def. Lanie Nemes, Viroqua, 7-5 , 6-2

No. 2 - Julia Barnes, HOLMEN def. Jersey Cress, Viroqua, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3 - Harsimranpreet Virk, HOLMEN def. Maisie Montemurno, Viroqua, 6-1 , 6-1

No. 4 - Anna Kragness, HOLMEN def. Madison Sowle, Viroqua, 6-0 , 6-0

Doubles:

No. 1 - Ellie Euler, HOLMEN - Hailey Olson, HOLMEN def. Teagan Madigan, Viroqua - Emily Zube, Viroqua, 6-2 , 6-0

No. 2 - Ava Ladwig, HOLMEN - Parc Tande, HOLMEN def. Bree Grant, Viroqua - Sophie Buros, Viroqua, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3 - Katelyn Lefebvre, HOLMEN - Sophia Coon, HOLMEN def. Mathilde Strong, Viroqua - Anna Solverson, Viroqua, 6-2 , 6-1

Saturday, Aug. 19

The Aquinas girls tennis team swept their two contests Saturday in the La Crosse Invitational at Green Island.

The Blugolds beat DeForest 5-2 and Winona 6-1 without dropping a match in singles competition. Eva Willenbring competed in both matches as the No. 4 singles and only gave up one set all day.

The No. 2 doubles squad of Nora Dickinson and Elie Klar swept their two matches Saturday as well as the No. 3 duo of Rosa Schwinn-Weaver and Avie Nelson.

Onalaska Luther split their two matches of the day at Green Island, losing to DeForest 5-2 before sweeping Viroqua 7-0. Alexis Church won the lone singles point against DeForest in three sets, winning the No. 4 flight 6-3, 2-6, 11-9 over Ellie Bains. Church then won her No. 3 singles flight match against Viroqua’s Anna Solverson 6-0, 6-0.

FOOTBALL

Thursday, Aug. 17

Viroqua 48, Dodgeville 6

THURSDAY’S STAR: There were some big performances, but no player impacted a game the way Viroqua junior Kayden Sullivan in the Blackhawks’ 48-6 victory over Dodgeville.

Viroqua is 1-0 for the first time since 2018, and Sullivan returned two punts for touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Benson McDowell. The returns came on plays of 77 and 73 yards, and the TD catch he had covered 15 yards.

Sullivan caught seven passes for 79 yards and surpassed his touchdown total of two from last season. Sullivan had 415 receiving yards as a sophomore and appears ready to increase his contribution significantly this fall.

McDowell, another junior, also had a good game for the Blackhawks, completing 28 of 33 passes for 223 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Todd Sommerfeldt