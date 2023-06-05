BASEBALL

Tuesday, May 30

WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal

Viroqua 8, Westby 5

VIROQUA — The third-seeded Blackhawks (19-7) scored four big runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to end the season for their rivals.

Cooper Gelhaus followed a single and two walks with a three-run double and crossed home plate himself when Myles Frye made it consecutive doubles.

Casey Kowalczyk, Jackson Hoyum and Gelhaus all had two hits for Viroqua, which advanced to a regional final at second-seeded Bangor on Wednesday.

Garrett Vatland went 3 for 4 and scored three runs for Westby (12-15).

Wednesday, May 31

WIAA Division 3 regional championship

Bangor 2, Viroqua 1

BANGOR — Chase Horstman drove in Bryce Peterson in the bottom of the sixth inning, then got out of a little trouble in the seventh as the Bangor High School baseball team beat Viroqua 2-1 in a WIAA Division 3 regional championship game on Wednesday.

The third-seeded Blackhawks (19-8) stranded nine runners on base and scored their only run when Casey Kowalczyk drove in Cooper Gelhaus in the seventh, but Horstman got out of that to complete the game.

The Cardinals (19-2), who placed second in the Division 4 state tournament last season, qualified to play in the Viroqua Sectional on Tuesday. Bangor opens with a semifinal against Aquinas (21-2) that begins at 10 a.m. at the Viroqua Park Bowl Complex.

Fifth-ranked Dodgeville (21-4) plays Cuba City (20-5) — last season’s Division 3 state champion — in the second semifinal, and the winners play for a berth in the state tournament at 4 p.m.

Horstman struck out seven, walked one and allowed seven hits. Six of those were singles, but the Cardinals also made two errors to help the Blackhawks put runners on base.

Peterson was 2 for 3 with two doubles to lead Bangor, while Gelhaus went 3 for 3 to lead Viroqua. Kevin Lendosky and Jackson Hoyum were both 2 for 3 for the Blackhawks.

Samuel Cropp gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third when he drew a walk, stole second base and scored on a Peterson single.

BOYS GOLF

Tuesday, May 30

WIAA Division 2 sectional

Prairie du Chien Sectional

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Madison Edgewood/Sacred Heart won the team championship with a 316 and heads to state with second-place Edgerton (328) after 18 holes at the Prairie du Chien Country Club.

PdC senior James Reilly is an individual state qualifier after his 5-over 75 was good for second place overall. Westby/Viroqua sophomore Brooks Hoffland shot an 81 and was two shots behind the final individual qualifier. West Salem sophomore Kyle Hehli, already a Division 2 state qualifier in tennis, tied for 18th place with an 83 to round out locals in the top 20.

Westby/Viroqua placed 10th as a team (364), and Prairie du Chien followed in 11th (368).