The lane closure for the Highway Safety Improvement Project on the north and south side entrances into the city of Viroqua will be moving to the outside southbound (west) lane on July 19.

“The preliminary concrete work is complete on the outside lane of the northbound (east) lane and will be moved to the outside southbound (west) lane as of July 19,” Grainger said. “After work on that lane is complete the closure will move to the two inside lanes. The concrete work is expected to be completed in the second week of August. Line painting, pavement markings, rapid flashing beacon installation and signal changes at Hwy. 14/56 will follow. The project will be completed in late August.”