The 2023 Highway Safety Improvement Project is almost complete in Viroqua. To date, traffic has changed to three lanes on Hwy. 14, corrugated medians have been constructed and a rapid flashing beacon at West Broadway has been installed.

"The final phase is improvements to the traffic signal at Main and Decker streets," Grainger said. "The traffic signal will change from two-phases to three-phases through a signal sequence called 'split phasing'. This means traffic approaching the intersection from one direction will be given the exclusive right of way into the intersection followed by the opposing approaching traffic given exclusive right of way into the intersection. This change planned for Aug. 7 will ease the traffic backups that can happen on Hwy. 56 at the Main and Decker intersection."