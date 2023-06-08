Entertainment includes the Little German Band performing from 7 to 9:30 a.m. and the Dan Kouba Band from 9:30 a.m. to noon. In addition, the Hillsboro Hot Shots will be serving ice cream, there will be a Hillsboro Equipment display, local area queens, and ag awareness activities such as displays, dairy products evaluations, a petting zoo, a farm safety quiz and an identification contest. There will also be crafts, a flea market and a farmers market. The program is subject to change.