The 42nd annual Hillsboro Lions Club Appreciation Dairy Breakfast will be held at Hillsboro Fireman's Park, Hwy. 33-83 west of Hillsboro, Sunday, June 25, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Breakfast includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, donuts, mixed fruit, cheese, milk, coffee, orange juice and more. The price of breakfast is $10 for adults and $3 for children age 10 and younger.
Entertainment includes the Little German Band performing from 7 to 9:30 a.m. and the Dan Kouba Band from 9:30 a.m. to noon. In addition, the Hillsboro Hot Shots will be serving ice cream, there will be a Hillsboro Equipment display, local area queens, and ag awareness activities such as displays, dairy products evaluations, a petting zoo, a farm safety quiz and an identification contest. There will also be crafts, a flea market and a farmers market. The program is subject to change.