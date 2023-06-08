The History Alive Project has continued with a special hands-on activity involving Westby High School — a time capsule filled with letters students have written to themselves.

“We truly felt that this unique student activity had to be continued, even with all of its interruptions, because if there ever were a three to four years that marked so many huge changes over time for these kids, it was the high school years they have just completed,” said volunteer History Alive teacher, Dave Amundson. He and his wife, Ruth, along with other HAP helpers, have taught Norwegian immigrant history of this area, along with the area’s early beginnings with Westby High School students.

Amundson added, “I have written the big percentage of our History Alive Project curriculum over the past eight years that we have been using in this enrichment program; this activity truly personalizes a time period in each student’s lives as each LIVED that history with so many unique challenges.”

Time capsules have been an idea for many many years. Most often they are opened after many decades but for these Westby High School seniors, their letter-to-self collection started with that letter to have been written at the end of their freshman year. Then COVID reared its ugliest and completely closed almost all schools in the area.

Learning went the total remote route. The mentor teachers at WHS working with the Amundsons asked all classes to complete their special letter as sophomores and to then snail mail it to the Amundson home.

Students were encouraged to write on topics such as how COVID affected their daily lives and how they adjusted or did not. They were to note how their own family had changed, perhaps citing family births, deaths, physical moves and routines.

Many mentioned new friends they met once they entered Westby High School, while also fondly told stories of the continued friendships that they had started, some back as far as elementary school. Many others truly anguished over their ever-changing sport schedules, totally cancelled music events and many times aborted highlights that are so looked forward to as a high school student.

On May 24, the 2023 Westby High School seniors opened their capsule. One student was amazed to note his handwriting style had changed quite a bit. Others were truly surprised that they had actually held a pen, and not their cellphone, to produce this handwritten letter.

Another student remarked that when she had written her letter, her mother had been very ill and now had recovered, much to her family’s relief. In past years, former seniors tucked in cash and even a candy bar with their letter, telling others that they felt they might be needing that money once they finished high school. “Pretty inventive and creative,” added Ruth Amundson, History Alive Project volunteer teacher.

The candy bar student told the Amundsons that since that the Kit Kat bar was her very favorite, she was concerned she might not be able to find that kind three years later, so she made sure to have one at the ready when her envelope was opened.

On May 22 and 23, this capsule tradition continued, as the 2023 Westby High School freshmen wrote their letter to be opened in May of 2026. Their classroom teachers added their signatures to the box, bearing witness to this event.