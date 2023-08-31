History Alive Project volunteers, Dave and Ruth Amundson, having been asked to organize and then conduct a walking tour of the Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery on Aug. 13, led 20-plus attendees through the site.

While the group dodged the drizzle, they learned about their church’s long history that included its origin and integrated history with Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, the forming of Our Savior’s 1 and 2 Congregations and their two buildings, and the St. Petri Church connection.

Gravestones selected for special interest included those with interesting artwork, those whose graves were of various members that played a role in their church history, the evolution of gravestone shapes and the design changes over many decades.

Many on the tour contributed their own knowledge and opinions at the various stops which only enriched the dialogue shared with everyone.