The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Sept. 6 that the DNR's hunting webpages have been revamped to help new and experienced hunters find the hunting resources they need as they prepare to hunt this fall.

Hunters can find relevant information on hunting regulations, hours, public lands and more on the mobile-friendly website.

Here’s what hunters can find on the revamped hunting webpages:

Go Wild! – Buying a license is the first step to hunting this fall. If they haven't already, hunters should buy their hunting licenses online on the Go Wild website (or in person at a license agent). Bonus harvest authorizations can also be purchased through Go Wild.

Safety Education – Whether new to hunting or wanting a refresher before the season, this hunter education-themed page connects hunters to hunter safety resources. The DNR especially recommends the Learn To Hunt classes for newer hunters.

First-Time Buyers Discount – If it's a hunter's first time hunting (or their first time in the last decade), they can receive a discount on their hunting license this year. Don't miss this opportunity.

Season Dates And Application Deadlines – Hunters can look through the season dates for all game species and print a handout for easy reference.

Hunting Regulations And Hours – The Fall 2023 - Spring 2024 Combined Hunting Regulations pamphlet is available online now, which includes hunting hours for the northern and southern parts of the state. View a map of the zones on this webpage.

Lands – Hunting is allowed on many of the DNR's public properties. Additionally, some private lands are open to public hunting through programs like the Voluntary Public Access program, and they can all be found on the maps on this webpage.

The DNR also recommends that hunters check out the species-specific pages, accessed via the main Hunting webpage, for more information about their species of interest. These pages were also recently redesigned to be a one-stop shop for hunting the given species.

Additionally, the DNR reminds hunters that the Hunt Wild mobile app was retired in June, so the best way to stay updated on hunting information is through the DNR's website. You still have the ability to register your harvests on GameReg, our online game registration system.