Area communities are gearing up to celebrate Independence Day with a variety of events and activities.

La Farge

The annual La Farge 4th of July Celebration will begin on the evening of Friday, June 30, with the Red, White & Booze Walk happening from 6 to 8 p.m. on La Farge’s Main Street. Tickets for the walk cost $20 and will be sold at the Twisted Raven until 7:30 p.m. The cost covers 10 drink tickets, a sampling cup and souvenir wristband. A variety of booths will be set up along Main Street with samples of beer and wine to enjoy. New this year for the event will be Red, White & Blue non-alcoholic mocktails also being available.

On Sunday, July 2, a community church service will begin at 10 a.m. in the La Farge Village Park shelter. Pastor Mark Phillips will be delivering the sermon and everyone is invited to attend (bring lawn chairs if you wish).

Calhoon Park, La Farge’s iconic ballpark, will be hosting a variety of events on Monday, July 3. The annual fire department’s softball tournament will begin at 6 p.m., with four games to be played by teams from the La Farge, Viola and Hillsboro fire departments, as well as a team from the Vernon County Sherriff’s Department

At 6 p.m., the introduction of the Miss 4th of July Royalty will be held at the ballpark. There will be also be DJ music in the La Farge Fire Department beer tent from 8 p.m. until midnight.

The celebration of Independence Day in La Farge gets underway with the 4th of July Parade starting at 10:30 a.m. Set up for the parade will be by the Old Church Inn; contact Frank Quinn at 608-434-5625 for entry information. Dr. Jim Deline will be honored as this year’s parade marshal. After the parade, barbecue chicken dinners will be served at the United Methodist Church.

Weigh-ins for the La Farge 4th of July Tractor Pull will begin at 11 a.m. across from the ballpark. Contact John Young at 608-604-1415 for information on the tractor pull, which will begin at noon next to the Lions Shelter.

The fire department beer tent and the food stands will also open at noon at the ballpark and an Amish bake sale (profits donated to the La Farge Fire Department) will also be held at the Lions shelter. Don’t forget the popcorn at the VFW stand.

Further north, the Old Highway 131 Trail on the Kickapoo Valley Reserve will be open to vehicle traffic beginning at noon and running through 4 p.m. Please enter on the southern side of the route and use Seelyburg and Corps roads to access the Old 131 Trail. The Friends of the Reserve will be hosting a reception at the KVR Visitor Center from noon until 3 p.m., with lemonade, treats and historic exhibits.

At the ballpark, youth softball and baseball games will begin at noon and continue being played all afternoon. Another popular youth event, the pedal tractor pull, will be held on the street between the school and park beginning at 1 p.m.

Further up the hill, in the Village Park, the popular Music in the Park will also begin at 1 p.m. Whiskey Chiken will leadoff the music followed by Cheers big band sounds at 3 p.m. and concluding with Dan & Mary playing at 5 p.m. The Friends of the Library food stand will be open in the park during the music.

Also beginning at 1 p.m., will be the La Farge School open house/tours. Stop by and see all of the amazing upgrades to the school that have been recently completed (You might even get a ride on the new elevator.).

Speaking of history, there will be a Main Street History Walk starting in Bean Park at 2 p.m. Enjoy a leisurely stroll around La Farge’s downtown and learn about its history.

A new event for the 4th of July in La Farge will be the patriotic egg hunt, which will begin in Sandmire Park (south end of town on Mill Street) at 5 p.m. Toddlers through Grade 3 can search for those hidden red, white and blue eggs for prizes.

Back at the ballpark for the evening activities, a men’s baseball game will begin at 7. Drawings for the Lions club and fire department raffles will be held around 8:30. The annual La Farge 4th of July Fireworks Show will be shot off at dusk.

Westby

The Westby Area Chamber of Commerce and the Westby Lions Club are co-hosting Burgers in the Park from 5 to 7 p.m. in Davidson Park on Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4. Bekkum Memorial Library will show a movie in the park afterward.

The city’s fireworks show will be launched from the industrial park at dusk, Tuesday, July 4. The rain date is Saturday, July 8.

The Westby-Christiana Fire Department will not be hosting an open house this year.

Viroqua

The Vernon County Historical Society will host the Marcia Andrew Strawberry Shortcake Social on the lawn of the Sherry-Butt House, 795 N. Main St., Tuesday, July 4, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Admission is $6, and includes strawberry shortcake, frozen custard, beverage, entertainment and a tour of the house. Take-outs are also available. Musical entertainment begins at 1 p.m. with the Viroqua Community Band.

The annual Fourth of July fireworks show will be held at the Vernon County Fairgrounds at dusk on Tuesday, July 4. The show will last 30-45 minutes. In case of inclement weather on July 4, the show will be held at dusk on Wednesday, July 5.

Ontario

Ontario will celebrate Independence Day with a wide variety of activities.

The Fourth of July events begin Sunday, July 2, with a farm and antique tractor pull by the fire station at 11 a.m. That day also includes Rendezvous on the Kickapoo, which features campers in 1700s-era dress reenacting the fur trade lifestyle at the County Hwy. P public canoe landing. The reenactors will be onsite until Tuesday, July 4. The day ends at 7 p.m. with Cowboy Church country gospel music on the deck, featuring Tor Eness, JP Olson, Eric Nofsinger, Stuart Thayer, Frank Randle and Leroy Peterson.

Monday, July 3, includes the kids and pet parade at 6 p.m., followed by the Ontario Talent Show on the deck at 7 p.m. Registration for the parade will be held at the fire station pavilion beginning at 5:30 p.m. To register for the talent show, call 608-337-4873.

A pancake breakfast served in the new pavilion from 7 to 10 a.m. will kick off the activities on Tuesday, July 4.

The Run for Fun 5K starts at 8 a.m., followed by the one-mile Kids Run at 9 a.m. Participants in either run should register on the deck.

Registration for the fourth annual Ontario Car Show runs from 9 a.m. until noon ($5 per vehicle); trophies will be awarded at 2 p.m.

The American Legion will hold its chicken-que across from the new pavilion starting at 11 a.m. The parade steps off at noon; everyone is welcome to line up on Lincoln Street beginning at 11 a.m. and pre-registration is not necessary.

Afternoon activities include food, crafts, inflatables, kids games, the Legion auxiliary pie and ice cream social at 1 p.m. and mini-pullers garden tractor pull by the fire station at 2 p.m.

Kid’s softball games begin at 4 p.m. for 5- to 8-year-olds, 5 p.m. for 9- to 10-year-olds, 6 p.m. for 11- to 12-year-olds, and 7 p.m. for 13- to 15-year-olds.

A pedal tractor pull will take place next to Palen Park at 5:30 p.m. Copperbox Band will perform at 6:30 p.m.

The Fourth of July celebration ends with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Spectators are invited to bring their lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the show on the town square. The fireworks rain date is Saturday, July 8.