The Kickapoo Reserve Dam Challenge Triathlon will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, with a race start of 9 a.m.

The event takes place at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve, a public property in southwest Wisconsin that is dedicated to preserving and protecting natural and cultural resources. The triathlon consists of three components: paddling, biking and running. Participants will start with a 7-mile paddle on the Kickapoo River, followed by a scenic 15-mile road bike ride along Old Hwy. 131 Trail, continuing onto county and township roads, and finish with a 3.5-mile trail run that takes them up and down the surrounding hills.

The Dam Challenge Triathlon not only provides a physical challenge for participants, but it also raises money for a great cause. All proceeds from the event go directly to the Kickapoo Valley Reserve, which uses the funds to support conservation efforts, educational programs, and recreational opportunities for visitors.

Registration is required for the Dam Challenge Triathlon. Registration deadline to receive a T-shirt is Sept. 15. Registration deadline for the race is Oct. 4. To register, go to: http://kickapoovalley.wi.gov/Events/Annual-Events/DamChallenge/

The Friends of KVR Pasta Supper will be served at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Visitor Center, S3661 State Hwy. 131, La Farge, Friday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m.