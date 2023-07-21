On July 20, at about 6:26 a.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office was notified of vandalism to a soda machine which had occurred at the Village of La Farge Park.

La Farge Chief of Police Steven Palmer responded to the reported vandalism and upon further investigation discovered a total of two soda machines had been damaged. The proceeds from the vending machines are used by the La Farge School District.

Additional damage was also observed. A lock to an “Iron Ranger” had been cut and money had been taken from the Iron Ranger. A coin box for a shower was also damaged/removed and money had been taken.

During the investigation, a suspect was identified and apprehended by the La Farge Police Department. The suspect is identified as Michael Brown, 29, of La Farge.

Brown was arrested and booked on potential charges of: Burglary (Class F felony), possession of burglarious tools (Class I felony), criminal damage to property (Class I felony), entry into locked coinbox (misdemeanor) and theft (misdemeanor). Formal charges will be sought through Vernon County District Attorney Timothy J. Gaskell.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Chief Palmer would like to thank the following entities for their assistance in this investigation: Village of La Farge employees who were instrumental in identifying and preserving both physical and digital evidence; The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office’s deputies and jail staff for their outstanding support throughout this investigation; La Farge School District staff for their cooperation and assistance during this investigation; Pepsi and Coca-Cola representatives who responded quickly and worked to get the vending machines back into service.