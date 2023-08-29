La Farge Medical Clinic, a member of Vernon Memorial Healthcare, is thrilled to announce its upcoming "Family Fun Night" on Sept. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. This exciting event promises an evening of community bonding, free food, and a wealth of entertainment for all ages.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of La Farge, the Family Fun Night at La Farge Medical Clinic invites residents and visitors alike to come together for an evening of celebration and camaraderie.

Highlights of the event include:

1. Kids' Corner: A dedicated area for the youngest members of our community, featuring engaging crafts, delightful face painting and a wide array of interactive games.

2. Meet Your Medical Team: This is a fantastic opportunity for our community to get to know the medical professionals who work tirelessly to keep La Farge and the surrounding areas healthy. Our medical team will be available for casual conversations and to answer any questions you may have about your healthcare.

3. RedLou Library: Explore the wonders of reading and knowledge with the RedLou Library, a local institution that fosters the love of books and learning. They will be present to share information about their programs and resources.

4. Local Ambulance Display: Experience a close-up look at our local ambulance service, gaining insight into the vital role they play in ensuring the safety and well-being of our community. Learn about their equipment, procedures and how they respond to emergencies.

In addition to these fantastic activities, attendees can enjoy a delectable spread of free food and refreshments, fostering an atmosphere of togetherness and enjoyment.

"We're excited to bring the La Farge community together for an evening of fun, learning and connection," said David Hartberg, CEO for Vernon Memorial Healthcare. "This event is a testament to our commitment to not only provide quality healthcare but also to strengthen the bonds within our community. We invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable evening."

Admission to the Family Fun Night is free of charge, and all members of the community are encouraged to attend. The clinic is located at 206 Mill St.