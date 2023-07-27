Gov. Tony Evers announced on Wednesday, July 26, the award of more than $20 million in grants to 21 municipalities across Wisconsin to fund public improvement projects.

The Community Development Block Grant Public Facilities (CDBG–PF) grants are administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) for critical public infrastructure projects in low- to moderate-income communities with populations of 50,000 or fewer throughout the state. Projects include improvements, repairs, or expansions of streets, drainage systems, water and sewer systems, sidewalks, and community facilities.

The village of La Farge received $1 million for utility infrastructure improvements

“From Antigo to Wheeler, these pivotal projects will help our communities build for the future, improve public services, and provide family-sustaining jobs,” said Evers. “We’re continuing our work to build the infrastructure we need to support a 21st-century workforce and 21st-century economy in communities across our state. With these latest grants, we’re proud to invest in public safety and other critical improvement projects to help enhance the lives of Wisconsinites every day.”

“This latest round of investments will provide much-needed repairs and improvements, make it possible for residents to get to work safely and stay healthy, and for communities to be able to build new fire stations and facilities,” said DOA Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld. “The CDBG-PF grant program is critical for our smaller communities and will help us build for the future.”

Wisconsin receives Community Development Block Grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and distributes those funds toward public facility, housing, and economic development projects that benefit individuals with low to moderate incomes. A total of $31,605,549 in match funding from applicants will be leveraged with the CDBG–PF 2023 awards.

DOA’s Division of Energy, Housing and Community Resources administers Wisconsin’s Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program. More information is available on the DOA website.