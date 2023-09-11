The 90th anniversary celebration of the Coon Creek Watershed Project on Saturday, Sept. 9, brought together area residents and visitors to recognize and highlight conservation efforts.

The celebration was hosted by the Coon Creek Community Watershed Council, Inc. (CCCWC).

The day began with a Historic Coon Creek Watershed Bus Tour. The tour started in Coon Valley Veterans Memorial Park with lunch, and included historical stops and a visit to Norskedalen Nature & Heritage Center. The tour ended with a program, dinner and music by Tapestry at Tucker and Becky’s Pumpkin Patch in rural Cashton.

Nancy Wedwick, president of the CCCWC, said it was important to celebrate the 90th anniversary because it was the nation’s first large-scale conservation demonstration project.

“It was born of the Dust Bowl era and the flooding in the area,” she said. “It’s the birthplace of conservation. It is important to remember and celebrate and carry it into the future.”

Wedwick said the CCCWC was formed in July 2021 “in the shadow of the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) camp” in Coon Valley. It became a nonprofit in May of 2022.

The watershed council, Wedwick said, came to be as a result of the major flooding in 2018. “We said, ‘What can we do to help the situation?’. COVID hit and things got quiet. We are learning to make the running water walk.”

She said the key to mitigate flooding and runoff is roots in the ground. For example, planting cover crops, prairie strips and trees (silvopastures), establishing water gardens, and installing permeable surfaces, which allow the rain to go through and get as much water as possible to sink into the ground rather than run off. “It can be done,” Wedwick said.

Eighty to 90 people filled two buses for the morning tour, Wedwick said, and between 100 and 200 made reservations for the buffet dinner.

The theme for the program was “The Story of the Coon Creek Watershed: A Legacy of Conservation.”

The evening’s story began with Tucker Gretebeck, vice president, CCCWC and Virginia Luckasson. In 1952, Luckasson’s family purchased the property where the 90th anniversary celebration program was held.

“I’ve always had an interest in the watershed,” Luckasson said. Her father, George Brudos, laid grass strips for the project in the 1930s before moving to New Mexico, where he got involved in watershed conservation there. “I welcome each and every one of you,” she said.

“Big Grandma has been a big part of our lives,” Gretebeck said. “She’s been with us in good times and bad times. This is a fifth generation farm.”

With that, Gretebeck asked everyone to sing “Happy Birthday” to Luckasson, who turns 93 this week.

Tyrone Larson, Wisconsin NRCS state conservationist, said if he was in front of an audience for such an event 90 years ago, he’d see white males in suits.

“I see a diverse crowd and community coming together for the same purpose – conservation,” he said. “There is still dedication to resource conservation and that’s what we’ll continue doing — formulize alternatives and work with producers and landowners; that hasn’t changed. The first demonstration farms started here … Moving forward we can continue to work as a community and move forward.”

Curt Meine, senior fellow Aldo Leopold Foundation and Center for Humanities and Nature, shared the history of collaboration with Aldo Leopold and the University of Wisconsin.

“Coon Valley has a ripple effect (on conservation) and that’s phenomenal,” Meine said. “Thank you for carrying it forward.”

Meine said Leopold was a professor at the University of Wisconsin in 1933 and brought a wealth of knowledge to the Coon Creek demonstration project stemming from his work in New Mexico. Meine said Leopold also brought along his sons Starker Leopold and Luna Leopold to Coon Valley to help with the project.

Leopold, Meine said, brought people together and had an understanding of not just the soil, but also the wildlife, croplands and water. “The University of Wisconsin gave the project Leopold, technicians and specialists.”

Bill Simshauser, second vice president National Association of Conservation Districts, said the formation of conservation districts can be traced to the conservation movement started in the Coon Creek Watershed. “Volunteer and locally-led districts remain fundamental to the formation of conservation districts.”

Astrid Martinez, NRCS Conservation Planning and Technical Assistant Division Director, Washington, D.C., talked about the years of the PL-566 flood control dams.

Matt Krueger, executive director Wisconsin Land & Water, told the story of “Wisconsin Conservation: Boots on the Ground.”

“The issues are so vastly different today, but the same in many ways,” he said. “In Wisconsin we are proud of our conservation history.”

Krueger said Wisconsin has always been a place of innovation. He said the state innovated a support system for developing county land and water committees in each county, a system that connects and integrates with federal and state agencies to develop state programs that run through counties, with counties making decisions on the local level and allowing counties to identify their own conservation projects.

“It created a resilient system … We have to use the same process to tackle the climate crises,” he said.

Jon Carson, a Westby Area High School graduate, and founder and managing partner of Trajectory Energy Partners in Illinois, talked about “The Trimble Years.”

Carson said he met Dr. Stanley Trimble in the summer of 1993, when Trimble came to his family home with questions about Dodson Hollow Creek, which is in the Coon Creek Watershed. Carson spent the summer working with Trimble.

“His work changed the whole world because the story here was told with statistical rigor,” Carson said. “Stan first came here in 1973 with his wife, Alice, and a 9-month-old, and spent decades in the watershed measuring changes and improvements in the watershed and documented what people did.”

Carson said Trimble fought to tell the story of citizens who made a difference, as people in academia didn’t want to believe a community could come together to do the conservation work. “It was an example of what citizens can do.”

Matt Canter, a member of the CCCWC Board of Directors and a dairy farmer, shared his story of “A New Era.” He and his wife and five children own Highland Farm, a grass-fed dairy farm. He said two-thirds of the farm was row cropped on steep hills and half was prone to compaction.

In 2018, Canter said 12 inches of rain fell and 4 inches the next day. “Even though we were on a ridge, we saw flash flooding and gullies formed and new springs emerged. We lived with the damage for the next year because the ground was so saturated.”

Canter said his family was “inspired by the catastrophe” and planted pasture. “Gullies are a thing of the past.”

Even with this summer’s drought, Canter said his 50 cows graze on clover-laden pasture. “There is a challenge to make winter feed, but they’ve been pastured every day.”

Canter said this is the sixth year he has been dairy farming; he noted didn’t have dairy farming experience when he began. “In six years 95 acres have been changed into verdant ground; every 12 days 50 cows have fresh forage.”

He said the union of the farm with the cows is mutually beneficial, providing a stable income and a way to raise children. “Grass-fed may not be for everyone, but I’m confident it can be employed to save others.”