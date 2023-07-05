As a single adoptive parent, I was able to raise my infant and toddler son in the early 1990s on one modest income because I had access to good and affordable child care in Chicago – barely affordable at about $500 a month or one-sixth of my gross monthly income. Currently, child care in Wisconsin is scarce and very expensive, often comparable to college tuition.

A federally funded program called Child Care Counts existed during three years of the pandemic to help child care providers stay afloat and help parents find resources allowing them to continue working. Over a quarter of Wisconsin providers have said they would have had to close had they not received that federal funding. But those federal funds will be cut in half and eventually expire in 2024.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers included $340 million in his proposed budget to stabilize the Child Care Counts program and make it permanent. But the Republican Joint Committee on Finance, led by my State Senator, Howard Marklein, has voted to kill that funding and declined to allocate any state dollars for Child Care Counts in the next biennial budget. That cut puts 2,100 child care programs serving 87,000 children at risk of closing, parents at risk of leaving the workforce and losing $232 million in parental wages, and employers at risk of losing a workforce.

Sen. Marklein, how do you and your Republican colleagues have the audacity to call yourselves the party of “family values”?

Marilyn Martin, Richland Center