It was disappointing to watch the attacks on public education during Wednesday’s Republican debate. Four candidates vowed to abolish the Department of Education, three threatened to “break the backs” of the teacher’s unions. Several touted the trademark comments, “parents have the right to choose.”

Parents have the right to choose; local school, school choice into another district, or charter school options within a public school. These are all public options available to any child at no cost. Public schools have to accept all children, employ licensed teachers, administer assessment testing, share curriculum information and have publicly elected school boards. Parents can also choose to homeschool or send their child to a private school, neither of these options have any of those same obligations.

Unions provide collective bargaining, similar to the police or firefighter unions. Why single out “breaking the backs” of the teacher unions? This is disrespectful of teachers and erodes confidence in our public schools.

These candidates chose to use this national platform to attack our schools, showing us their priorities. We need to believe them. Siphoning funds from public schools under the guise of choice will lead to school closures and consolidation, taking away opportunities for economic development, jobs and community connection. Private schools receiving public funds must have the same accountability as our public schools.

Our democracy depends on quality schools open to everyone. Our public school teachers, administrators and school board members are our family, friends, and neighbors. They are dedicated professionals, they deserve better representation.

Kristina Reser-Jaynes,

Readstown