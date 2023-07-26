Local homeownership may be best

Would it be advantageous to Viroqua and Vernon County if the intended affordable housing large-scale development at Main and Broadway were homes to purchase rather than rental units? The city and county would still receive their taxes whether the project is rental or home-owned. As a rental only project, $14M in cash is given to an out-of-town developer in tax credits, loans and a $6M grant. The tax credits and grant really belong to the Viroqua community. After adding an estimated $15M in rents paid to a developer, minus loan payback, within 30 years that developer would hold an estimated $26M of real estate in the center of town.

A healthier economic model might be local homeownership. It’s not a big reach. With a homeownership model, Viroqua and Vernon County residents would own their own single-family homes, apartments, or townhomes, with a few rentals and some retail shops, all in a mixed-use neighborhood setting. Instead of giving away the $14M tax credits, loans and a grant to an out-of-town developer, those funds can stay here in town making the affordable home purchases possible. The homeowners would grow equity, being guided to local conventional fixed-rate mortgages, thereby growing a strong local economy through individual fiscal responsibility. “Viroqua Forward.”

In the rental development model currently proposed, public funds are given over to a private company to assist their ownership. Residents pay their monthly rents. In time, the developer would own it all.

Gregory Splinter, architect, Viroqua resident