When most of the people want something — a policy, a law — and their state legislators do not act, in about half our states a citizen-initiated ballot measure (referendum) can be used. But not in Wisconsin. There is no provision in our state constitution for a binding referendum.

So, if most of us want A,B, or C but our representatives give us X,Y, or Zilch — in other words if they are not representing the will of the people—we are stuck and out of luck.

Until recently, we had one alternative: the advisory referendum. Using it, we could let our representatives know that we want A, B, or C. They didn’t have to act on it, but we had a voice.

Apparently, our representatives did not like having it publicly pointed out by a majority of voters that they are not acting for the majority. In conjunction with a bill to fund counties, cities and towns, they included a prohibition of those entities holding an advisory referendum.

This looks as if they are saying, “You want enough of your own tax dollars back to run your local government? Fine. Then quit embarrassing us by pointing out that we are ignoring the will of the people.”

If it weren’t for Wisconsin’s extreme gerrymandering — itself one thing advisory referendums have shown the majority oppose — voters would have an easier time just throwing the bums out at the ballot box.

What our representatives have told us instead is, “You can’t have what you want, and we don’t even want to hear your opinion.”

Dorothy Thompson, Richland Center