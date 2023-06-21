Registration for the 2023-24 McIntosh Memorial Library Afterschool Program took place last week. The program was full in less than 30 minutes. Currently, the program has a waiting list for families wanting to enroll their children. Despite having a waiting list, we encourage parents to turn in registration materials, as schedules can dramatically change resulting in families removing their child from the program. New for 2023-24 is the addition of fifth-graders to the Afterschool Program.

The required registration materials can be found on the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org or at the library’s front desk.

The program will be offered five days per week from 3 to 5:15 p.m. The program will operate from Monday, Aug. 28, to Friday, May 17, 2024.

The program follows the Viroqua Area School District calendar. Call Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon for more information at 608-637-7151, extension 5.

We’re partnering with the Driftless Humane Society and K9 Advantage to host a program titled “Dog Enrichment: Toys and Treats.”

During this all-ages program hear from K9 Advantage’s Ashley Veglahn and the Driftless Humane Society on how to keep your pets healthy and enriched. All participants will have the opportunity to make no-bake dog treats, and an enrichment toy for dogs.

The items will be yours to keep or to donate to the humane society for their furry tenants.

This program is Wednesday, June 28, from 5 to 6 p.m. in our program room. Registration is required and space is limited. Stop by to register or give us a call at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

There is still time to get involved in our June Book Read in partnership with Valley Stewardship Network.

The book we’re inviting participants to read is titled “My Double Life: Memoirs of a Naturalist.”

The books are available for check out through the library, with a book discussion scheduled for Thursday, June 29, at 6 p.m. in the library. The discussion will be facilitated by Nan Marshall from Valley Stewardship Network.

This is the charming memoir of one of the most remarkable women on the contemporary American scene.

A trailblazer for her profession and her gender, Fran Hamerstrom is an internationally known wildlife biologist and author, honored many times over for work she is still vigorously pursuing in her late eighties.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.