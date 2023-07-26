Join us at the third annual Vernon County Night Out next week! The event is Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Vernon County Fairgrounds. Vernon County Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes community partnerships. At the library booth we’ll be offering youth and family activities with prizes for everyone to enjoy. We had fun at the event last year and look forward to participating again this year. All activities at Vernon County Night Out are provided at no cost to participants.

Next week is the final week of our Youth Summer Reading Program. We’ve enjoyed spending time with so many youth and families and can’t believe the annual program is ending. If you’re interested in participating in our Mermaid Pool Party at Bigley Pool on Friday, Aug. 4, please stop by or give us a call to register. Registration for the event is required. If you have reading logs at home they must be turned in by Saturday, Aug. 5 to redeem a prize book from our giant book cart. Thank you for being involved in our “All Together Now” program this summer. We certainly hope all participants have enjoyed the programs and activities we offered. As we prepare to conclude the summer reading program, we’re getting ready for another reading program. Vernon County Read to Win returns to libraries throughout the county in August. Read to Win is an opportunity for youth 0-17 to earn a gate pass or a ride ticket to use at the upcoming Vernon County Fair. In just a few weeks you’ll be able to stop by McIntosh Memorial Library and other participating libraries to pick up a reading log. After completing three hours of reading stop back and turn in your reading log at the circulation desk for either a free entry pass into the fairgrounds or a ticket good for one ride during the fair. The Read to Win program will conclude on Saturday, Sept. 9. The Vernon County Fair will be held Sept. 13-17 in Viroqua. Thank you to Viroqua artist Pita Daniels for being our guest artist of the month on the Viroqua Area Foundation art wall inside the library. Stop by and enjoy Pita’s creation of original paintings on display through the end of July. All pieces are available for purchase.