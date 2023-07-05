The seventh annual Vernon County Reads program is off to a strong start. Five public libraries are partnering with the Driftless Writing Center for the annual adult reading program. Stop by your local library to check out books in the Northern Lakes Mystery series by Wisconsin author Jeff Nania. The four-book series will engage readers with a variety of twists and turns as we follow a storyline featuring former law enforcement officer John Cabrelli.

Vernon County Reads will conclude with a presentation by Jeff on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Coon Valley Legion Hall. Admission to the event is free of charge. Copies of the books will be available for purchase at the book signing immediately following the program.

"Figure Eight," the first book in the series, was a winner of the Midwest Book Awards. "Spider Lake" is the second book in the series and was recognized by the Midwest Book Awards, Independent Publisher Book Awards, and Next Generation Indie Book Awards. Book three, "Bough Cutter," was released in 2021, and book four, "Musky Run," was published in spring 2023.

Things are heating up at the library in July with numerous programs and activities scheduled. Local youth have plenty of time to get involved with our All Together Now Summer Reading Program. Stop by the library to register for activities, pick up a take and make bag, and grab a reading log. The more books kids read this summer the more books they earn for their home libraries. The program runs through Saturday, Aug. 5.

Find a new friend this summer with our “Pet Pen Pal” program. In partnership with the Driftless Humane Society, we’re thrilled to have a writing program for patrons. We have an entire wall filled with pictures of animals up for adoption at the humane society. Select an animal or two you would like to write to, and they will write back. The library provides stationery and envelopes for you to write letters. Once complete drop the letter off in the mailbox inside the library. Your selected animal will write a letter back to you within a week.

Make plans to join us at the third annual Vernon County Night Out. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 5 to 9 at the Vernon County Fairgrounds. At the library booth we’ll be offering youth and family activities with prizes for everyone to enjoy. We had fun at the event last year and look forward to participating again next month.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.