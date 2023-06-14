June is half way done and we are so excited that the Youth Summer Program has started. For a full calendar of events, check out our website under the Youth Summer Program tab. We have exciting new things happening at the library and are super excited to experience them with you. Granted there is just too much to let you know all at once, so I encourage you to check out our website, and socials, for more information and a complete calendar.

The Paws-itively Purr-fect Pet Supply drive for the Driftless Humane Society is in full swing and we would love to see some donations come in to support our friends. They are looking for bleach, laundry detergent, Clorox Wipes, Dawn dish soap, Temptations Cat Treats, dog toys: Benebones, Kongs, Super Chewers, squeaky toys. Please drop off donations at McIntosh Memorial Library. This is in celebration of Kindness for Creatures Month here at the library until June 30. We are also partnering with the Driftless Humane Society and K-9 Advantage for our program, “Dog Enrichment: Toys and Treats." Register for this event by calling our front desk or stopping by in person. We will be making dog enrichment toys and treats while listening to our speakers about enrichments and need to knows to help keep your dog entertained and healthy. This is a program for youth and adults both and is Wednesday, June 28, at 5 p.m. in the lobby at the library.

We are also excited to announce the Wisconsin State Parks Pass Program. The Wisconsin State Parks have partnered with Wisconsin libraries to offer free one day passes to the state parks. As long as supplies last the program with go until Dec. 31. You must be a card holder at the library, and have a vehicle with a Wisconsin license plate. Other than that, just pick the date you want to go and the pass is yours. Please limit one pass per family per month so as to share the opportunity with our friends and neighbors. For more questions, please stop in the library or give us a call.

The other highlight of this week is that the Vernon County Reads Program is up and running. Jeff Nania is the highlighted author for the summer, and the books are ready for you to check out. Hillsboro, Coon Valley, Westby, and La Farge libraries are working hard to get you excited to join us on Aug. 24 at the Legion Hall in Coon Valley to hear Nania speak and sign his books. Nania wrote the series “A Northern Lakes Mystery” which has four books: "Figure Eight," "Spider Lake," "Bough Cutter" and "Musky Run." Keep an eye out for the flyer and book marks about the event.

Well, now that I have unloaded a ton of information on you, I will stop there and let you explore all the wonderful things the library has to offer. Check out our website for all the programs that are available throughout the month of June, and the Youth Summer Program schedule. We spent some time decorating this past week, and getting ready for you. We are so excited to be your spot this summer!